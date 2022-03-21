Former Saipan referee passes away

Share











Former Saipan referee Eric B. Artillaga passed away suddenly last weekend after an apparent heart attack while vacationing with his wife in Pagudpud, Ilocos Norte in the Philippines. He was just 41 years old.

Artillaga first arrived on Saipan in 2005 and worked at Microl Corp. During his free time, he served as a referee under the Basketball Association of the Northern Mariana Islands, the precursor of the Northern Mariana Islands Basketball Federation.

He was so competent in officiating basketball games that he soon became a certified FIBA Oceania referee that allowed him to officiate both men’s and women’s basketball games during the 2006 Micronesian Games held on Saipan.

After the Micro Games, Artillaga continued to officiate other leagues such as the Men’s Island-wide Basketball League, Mobil Co-Ed Basketball League, Marianas Interscholastic Organization Basketball League, United Filipino Organization Basketball League, Emon Lodge Basketball League, Inter-Government Basketball League, and the Rotary Club of Saipan Youth Basketball League.

Artillaga moved back to his native Philippines in 2009 and prior to his passing was elected Barangay Council member of his hometown of Del Remedio in San Pablo, Laguna.

Former BANMI official Abner Venus, who is Artillaga’s cousin-in-law, said the former Saipan referee is known as a hard worker and a person who is friendly, loving, and family-oriented who was respected by his family and peers both in the Philippines and Saipan.

“As a person, he was very reliable and well respected. Eric made sure that his job was done diligently and was well-liked by everyone. As a referee, he was well respected and liked amongst the players and his colleagues. Our family will greatly miss him as he was a good leader and a hard worker,” he said.

Omar Ajoste, FIBA Level 1 coach and 670 Sonics Basketball Club coach, in behalf of his organization and family extended his condolences to Artillaga’s family.

“I knew Eric when I was during my teenage years as he was officiating basketball games at the [Gilbert C.] Ada Gymnasium and other basketball events on Saipan. Also, I was part of the planning and coordination team with kuya Abner Venus along with 670 Sonics board members and coach Jesse Tudela when we went to the Philippines to compete in 2016. Eric took care of our 670 Sonics Basketball team in July 2016 when our basketball team competed in Laguna, Philippines. This was a blessing to have our non-profit organization experience what basketball life was outside the CNMI.”

Ajoste added that Artillaga was a true advocate, supporter, official, and mentor of CNMI basketball.

“Eric played a big role in the development of basketball in the CNMI. Eric was committed and dedicated to the sport of basketball, most importantly, to our youth’s basketball development in ensuring the fundamentals of playing the sport and the rules of the game. We, 670 Sonics, say ‘Thank you, and may you rest in peace, Eric,’’” he said.

Artillaga is survived by his wife, Laisa, his parents, Emer and Cristy, his siblings Emerson, Erwin, Marah, Christine, and Edward James, as well as by his many aunties, uncles, and cousins.