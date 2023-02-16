Former senator Santos is appointed DPL secretary

Share











Lt. Gov. David M. Apatang has appointed former Rota senator Teresita A. Santos to serve as secretary of the Department of Public Lands.

Apatang, as acting governor, has also appointed Northern Marianas College Admission counselor Victoria S. Bellas to serve as a member of the Civil Service Commission, and Public School System Special Education program director Donna Flores as a member of the CNMI Scholarship board, representing Saipan and Northern Islands.

Apatang recently informed Senate President Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan) Tuesday and last week that he and Gov. Arnold I. Palacios are confident that Santos, Bellas, and Flores are qualified to fill their vital responsibilities.

Santos’ nomination requires the advice and consent of the Senate.

Santos said yesterday that she is humbled and honored to have Palacios’ and Apatang’s trust and confidence in her ability to take the helm at DPL.

“I will adhere to strict standards of fiduciary care, work diligently and closely with your administration in accomplishing DPL’s mission, and to safeguard the fundamental policies of the CNMI Constitution, in particular Article 11, and the intent and purpose of Public Law 15-2,” Santos told Palacios and Apatang in a letter.

Santos, an independent, ran unsuccessfully for Rota mayor last November election. She served two terms in the Senate and two terms in the House of Representatives.

If confirmed by the Senate, Bellas would serve a four-year term, which will expire in January 2027.

If confirmed by the Senate, Flores will serve a four-year term, which became vacant and will expire on June 22, 2026. (Ferdie de la Torre)