Former SHRM president Magofna is appointed CEC commissioner

Posted on Sep 14 2021

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres on Thursday appointed Proserpina T. Magofna to serve as a member of the Commonwealth Election Commission representing the Third Senatorial District or Saipan and the Northern Islands.

Torres disclosed his nomination of Magofna as commissioner when asked during his radio press briefing Friday about any plan to fill up the four vacant commissioner’s positions.

The appointment requires the Senate’s advice and consent. If confirmed, Magofna will serve a four-year term that will expire on July 21, 2025.

Magofna is a former president of the Society for Human Resource Management-NMI Chapter. She is currently employed by Crowne Plaza (the former Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan). She used to serve as human resource personnel for Laulau Bay Resort and Best Sunshine, Saipan Tribune learned.

CEC’s scheduled board meeting last Friday did not push through due to a lack of quorum.

CEC currently has five commissioners and vice chair Doris Ann Aldan-Atalig of Saipan could not make it to the meeting as she was off-island that day.

CEC executive director Kayla S. Igitol said five commissioners constitute a quorum and at least one member from each senatorial district should be present.

With the appointment of Magofna, there are three more vacant commissioner’s positions—two for Saipan and one for Tinian.

Last Friday, the CEC commissioners were supposed to certify the candidacy of Corina L. Magofna of the NMI Democratic Party, and Grace “Pitu” Sablan Vaiagae of the NMI Republican Party for the Oct. 16 special election to fill a House of Representatives Precinct 3 seat. The special election will be held because of the sudden passing of representative Ivan A. Blanco last July 23.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

