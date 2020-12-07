Four teachers certified as BOE teacher rep nominees

Share











Education Commissioner Dr. Alfred Ada has certified four nominees as teacher representatives of the Public School System for the Board of Education.

The four teachers are Phyllis Ain of William S. Reyes Elementary School, Frank Lee Borja of Saipan Southern High School, Lizabeth Hofschneider of Tinian Junior High School, and Kyle Munn of Kagman High School. Ada said they met the eligibility requirements for the teacher representative election.

The electronic voting for general elections started last Dec. 2 and will end today, Dec. 8. Under the BOE policy, teacher representatives have to undergo three elections—primary, general, and runoff elections.

In the primary election, a teacher attempting to run for the position can announce his/her candidacy. There are no limits to the number of teachers who can run, while schools can have multiple candidates. The commissioner shall certify the qualifying candidates and place their names on the ballot for voting. After the voting, the process will then proceed to the general election.

The Top 5 candidates of the primary election shall be on the ballot for the general election. This year, there are only four eligible candidates.

The Top 2 candidates with the most votes will again compete in a runoff election, which is the final leg of selecting the teacher representative for BOE. The two candidates with the most votes are automatically placed on the ballot for the runoff election, in which the commissioner will announce the date and time when the polls will open and close.

All elections are held electronically and teachers can cast their votes through a voting portal available on the PSS website.