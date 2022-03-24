Frances Sablan wins SGA monthly ace

Share











Frances Sablan won Saipan Golfers Association’s 2022 February Ace of the Month Winners after shooting a net 61 last Feb. 13 at the Kingfisher Golf Links in Talafofo.

Sablan finished with a gross score of 91 after going 47 in the front nine and 44 in the back nine. She, however, was able to trim her score to 61 thanks to her 30 handicap.

Joe I. Sablan finished second with a net 66 built around a 91 gross and a 44 and 47 in the first nine and last nine holes, respectively. He sported a 25 handicap. Nick Sablan fired a net 70 to take third place and making it a Sablan sweep for February. The super senior golfer shot the day’s lowest gross score at 77 after a 41 in the front nine and a superb 36 in the back nine.

Frances Sablan credited familiarity with the Kingfisher Golf Links as the reason she emerged victorious in the February tournament.

“I was able to make time to play golf at Kingfisher more often. So definitely the practice made a big difference! Like the saying goes, ‘practice makes perfect!’” she said.

The February ace also dedicated her win to her husband, Ed.

“To my golf practice partner, supporter, encourager, motivator, and financer, thank you!”

She also said it was an almost perfect day for playing golf last Feb. 13. “Weather was nice, although windy, but the sun was out!”

Frances Sablan, who now joins January ace Edward C. Sablan as early qualifiers for the season-ending ace of aces tournament, said she first learned to play golf in high school, but didn’t play consistently until 1997 after retiring from the Public School System.

In the closest to the pin contest, Tony Deleon Guerrero was without peer in hole No. 6, Das Krishnan won hole No. 12, while Nick Sablan ruled hole No. 15. The latter also hit the longest drives in holes No. 7 and 11.

The SGA 2022 March Ace of the Month Tournament is scheduled this Sunday, March 27, also at the Kingfisher Golf Links. Tee time is at 9:30am and show time is at 9am.