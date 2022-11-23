Free electric fans, LED light bulbs to be handed out on Tinian

Share











The Department of Public Works’ Energy Division Office will be distributing 16-inch standing fans or LED light bulbs (10 each) to residential households on Tinian this Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Youth Center, from 9am to 3pm.

This project, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Energy’s State Energy Program, is called the “2022 Tinian Energy Educational Awareness and Community Outreach Program Campaign Drive-Thru Distribution Event,” seeks to promote energy conservation and encourage implementation of energy measures to help residents reduce energy use and save money.

To avail of a 16-inch standing fan or LED light bulbs (10 each), residential homeowners must present a copy of a valid government-issued identification card and a copy of a most recent Commonwealth Utilities Corp. billing with the same name on the ID and CUC account.

Distribution is limited to one item per household. Residents that are tenants of apartments, rental properties, etc., and not named as the CUC account holder, must provide a copy of a lease or rental agreement. If the residential homeowner with the CUC account holder’s name is unable to make it, provide a letter of authorization along with a copy of the ID matching the CUC account name to receive the said distribution item. Only one authorization letter will be accepted per individual.

Sub-metered households are allowed, but these residents should submit a copy of the master CUC meter account bill.

Businesses, rental property owners, and/or landlords are not eligible to receive the16-inch standing fan or LED light bulbs.

With limited supplies available for this event, items will be available for distribution on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the specified time only, while supplies lasts.

Due to the continuing threat of COVID-19, the public is required to observe and comply with all health and safety protocols. Masks are required at all times during the program event hours of operations. All vehicle operators and passengers must remain in their vehicles at all times and must follow all posted event signs and obey all event traffic flow signs.

For additional questions or information regarding this event, contact Maile Iakopo, reporting specialist, at 664-4480/4. (PR)