Free summer program for incoming 9th-grade students

Share











The University of Guam TRIO Educational Talent Search is offering a week of summer activities for incoming high school freshmen through the Tollai Tiningo’ (Bridge of Knowledge) program.

The weeklong summer program is free for students who qualify. Funded by the U.S. Department of Education, the program is designed to identify and assist students who have the potential to succeed in higher education. Two-thirds of the program’s participants must be potential first-generation college students (neither parent graduated from college) and from low-income families.

A guardian or parent must fill out the application form by clicking this link: url.uog.edu/rv1P7N

The program aims to provide fun activities to help the students transition from middle school to high school by getting them engaged in helpful topics and skills-building activities. The students will also learn about high school course selection, credit policies, and other important topics.

“Students who attended our previous Summer Tollai Tiningo’ program at the University of Guam have mentioned they learned so much about preparing for high school which has also piqued their interest in attending the University of Guam and getting a college degree,” said Erickson Mae A. Aquino, ETS project coordinator.

The deadline to apply is 5pm on July 3, 2023.

For more information, contact:

Erickson Mae A. Aquino

ETS project coordinator

Phone: (671) 735-2246

Email: trioets@triton.uog.edu (PR)