Free summer program for incoming 9th-grade students

By
|
Posted on Jun 29 2023
Share

Students are seen participating in a prior Educational Talent Search summer program at the University of Guam for incoming high school freshmen. (UNIVERSITY OF GUAM)

The University of Guam TRIO Educational Talent Search is offering a week of summer activities for incoming high school freshmen through the Tollai Tiningo’ (Bridge of Knowledge) program.

The weeklong summer program is free for students who qualify. Funded by the U.S. Department of Education, the program is designed to identify and assist students who have the potential to succeed in higher education. Two-thirds of the program’s participants must be potential first-generation college students (neither parent graduated from college) and from low-income families.

A guardian or parent must fill out the application form by clicking this link: url.uog.edu/rv1P7N

The program aims to provide fun activities to help the students transition from middle school to high school by getting them engaged in helpful topics and skills-building activities. The students will also learn about high school course selection, credit policies, and other important topics.

“Students who attended our previous Summer Tollai Tiningo’ program at the University of Guam have mentioned they learned so much about preparing for high school which has also piqued their interest in attending the University of Guam and getting a college degree,” said Erickson Mae A. Aquino, ETS project coordinator.

The deadline to apply is 5pm on July 3, 2023.

For more information, contact:

Erickson Mae A. Aquino

ETS project coordinator

Phone: (671) 735-2246

Email: trioets@triton.uog.edu (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you plan to watch in person the Liberation Day Parade on Beach Road on July 4?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 16, 2023

Posted On Jun 16 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 15, 2013

Posted On Jun 15 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 14, 2023

Posted On Jun 14 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

Failure notice from provider:
Connection Error:http_request_failed




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune