Free typhoon relief packs to be handed out on Rota

The Office of Grants Management and the Department of Public Works’ Energy Division State Energy Program will be distributing portable gas stoves, butane canisters, rice, ramen noodles, and canned goods to families affected by Typhoon Mawar on Rota.

The drive-thru distribution event, which expands disaster relief activities for Rota, will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the Rota Man’Amko Center in Sinapalo from 9am to7pm.

To avail of this Disaster Relief Assistance, residential homeowners must present a copy of a valid identification card and a copy of a most recent Commonwealth Utilities Corp. billing with the same name on the ID and CUC account. Residents that are tenants of apartments, rental properties, etc., and not named as the CUC account holder must provide a copy of a lease or rental agreement.

If the residential homeowner with the CUC account holder’s name is unable to make it, provide a letter of authorization along with a copy of the ID matching the CUC account name to avail of the distribution item.

Businesses and rental property owners are not eligible. Individuals with sub-meters must receive an approved clearance document from the Rota Mayor’s Office.

Due to limited supplies for this event, items will be available for distribution on a first-come, first-served basis throughout the specified time only, while supplies last.

All vehicle operators and passengers must remain in their vehicles at all times and must follow all posted event signs and obey all event traffic flow signs.

In addition, staff from the Weatherization Assistance Program under the DPW Energy Division will be on Rota to assist anyone interested in applying for program services or if they were affected by Typhoon Mawar.

Funding opportunity for this project is made possible through grant funds awarded by the U.S. Department of Energy – State Energy Program; and Office of the Governor, Office of Grants Management, and the U.S. Department of the Interior. (Saipan Tribune)