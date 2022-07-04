Free webinars on federal contracting

Posted on Jul 05 2022
The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering free webinars this July. Webinars run from 10am to 11:30am and will be conducted via Zoom. Links to the live webinar and the webinar evaluation will be emailed to all registered attendees 15 minutes before the start of the webinar.

July 7 – How to Register in SAM – Vendors need an active SAM registration to participate in Federal contracting. The SAM registration process recently changed. The Guam PTAC will take you through the new registration process as well as the new annual renewal process.

July 14 – Federal Contract Opportunities – SAM.gov is the portal for Federal Contract Opportunities. The Guam PTAC will show you how to use the website to ensure you do not miss any opportunities. Opportunity types, search filters, and search strategies will be discussed.

July 21 – How to Get HUBZone Certified – All of Guam and the CNMI are HUBZones. The Guam PTAC will take you through the certification process, the required supporting documents, and follow-up requirements from SBA.
July 28 – How to Get WOSB Certified – WOSB is an official SBA certification program. We will discuss the online certification process as well as supporting document requirements.

To register, visit: https://www.guamptac.com/news-and-events.php. (PR)

