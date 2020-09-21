Free webinars on federal contracting

Share











The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering free live webinars every Thursday in October. Webinars run from 10am to 11:30am and will be conducted via Zoom. Links to the live webinar and the webinar evaluation will be emailed to all registered attendees 15 minutes before the start of the webinar.

-Sept. 24 – Responding to Requests for Proposals (RFPs) – The Guam PTAC will walk participants through the common sections and clauses of an RFP as well as provide tips on developing a proposal in response to an RFP.

-Oct. 1 – Teaming & Joint Ventures – What are they and which is right for your business? The Guam PTAC will discuss the Federal regulations related to these arrangements and discuss ways to use these arrangements effectively.

-Oct. 8 – All Small Mentor-Protégé Program – Small businesses can team up with large businesses and go after contracts normally set-aside for small businesses only. The Guam PTAC will update you on the eligibility requirements and how to apply for this SBA program.

-Oct. 15 – Marketing to the Federal Government – The government buys products and services differently than the private sector. The Guam PTAC will discuss marketing strategies, essential documents, and how to get your company on “the list”.

-Oct. 22 – FAR Clauses Explained – Confused by all the FAR clauses referenced in government solicitations? The Guam PTAC will demystify these Federal Acquisition Regulations. Join us as we explain many of the common FAR clauses found in Federal solicitations.

-Oct. 29 – Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment – Do you have a DOD contract and need to get paid? The Guam PTAC will explain DOD invoicing procedures using the Wide-Area Workflow module in the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment system.

Register on our website, http://guamptac.com/news-and-events.php. (PR)