Free writing workshop on Sept. 24

Posted on Sep 20 2022
Are you a gardener or farmer who wants to share your knowledge? Or perhaps you have another passion (a favorite sport, cooking, stamp collecting, crochet or knitting, photography, travel, etc.) and want to share it? Whether you want to blog, vlog, or write for newspapers and magazines, we have good news for you!

Marianas Writers Movement is hosting a free workshop and write-in on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 from 10am to 12 noon at the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library in the VTC room. Special emphasis is on writing nonfiction articles with a special interest focus. We’ll use gardening and farming as our overall examples, but the basics apply to all interest areas. 

If you have some talents to share, and are willing to share them, you are invited to come to this free workshop. If you want to write for newspapers and magazines, blog, or vlog, there will be time to develop your ideas, engage in some writing, and look at sample articles and scripts.

Presentation will be by Jane Mack, an attorney who writes for fun with articles in the Marianas Variety and online at https://marianaswritersmovement.org . She has also participated in National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) more than a dozen times and has the unpublished novel scripts to prove it! 

Whether you want to share your knowledge and talent with family, friends, or the larger world, improved writing will help you convey through any media all your special skills. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
