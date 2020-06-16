Friendly Plaza Supermarket expands business

Share







Newly renovated Friendly Plaza Supermarket located in San Jose has expanded its space and services as it now encompasses a supermarket, a laundromat, and a car rental.

While many business people are reluctant to expand or open a new business during the pandemic, Friendly Plaza Supermarket owner and president James Burke opened the new plaza last June 2 and did not see the current circumstances as a hindrance.

“The first Friendly 1 Supermarket was established in 2009, as a small mom-and-pop and internet cafe store. Over the years we have grown and Friendly Plaza Supermarket is about people who work hard to make a humble living and to provide variety of popular products for the public with friendly service,” he said.

“The new Friendly Plaza Supermarket is spacious with everyday low prices. It has a kitchen with a snack area where you sit down, enjoy a cup of coffee or cold soda, and eat a bento. It also has a laundromat and a car rental for convenience. The supermarket temperature inside is a cool 68 degrees…nice to get away from the heat outside,” he added.

Burke said that they have the best after-sales service on the island. “We have all the grocery items, nine meat freezers, eight drink chillers, two big vegetables coolers, plus a feeds section for livestock. Behind the marble check-out counter is a nice selection of spirits and wines and we also sell personal items among of which are shoes, slippers etc..”

“Whatever customers buy from the store and take home, we help take your groceries out and load them for you. We currently have ongoing promotions on beer, cigarettes, and an in-house raffle where we give away rice,” Burke added.

Friendly Plaza Supermarket is open from Monday to Sunday, 6am-9pm. For more information, call (670) 235-5580 and check their Facebook page.