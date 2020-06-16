Friendly Plaza Supermarket expands business

By
|
Posted on Jun 17 2020

Tag:
Share

The newly renovated Friendly Plaza Supermarket is located in San Jose and has a laundromat, a supermarket, and a car rental. (Contributed photo)

Newly renovated Friendly Plaza Supermarket located in San Jose has expanded its space and services as it now encompasses a supermarket, a laundromat, and a car rental.

While many business people are reluctant to expand or open a new business during the pandemic, Friendly Plaza Supermarket owner and president James Burke opened the new plaza last June 2 and did not see the current circumstances as a hindrance.

“The first Friendly 1 Supermarket was established in 2009, as a small mom-and-pop and internet cafe store. Over the years we have grown and Friendly Plaza Supermarket is about people who work hard to make a humble living and to provide variety of popular products for the public with friendly service,” he said.

Friendly Plaza Supermaket owner and president James Burke is always behind the counter and hands-on with the business and giving utmost customer care. (Contributed photo)

“The new Friendly Plaza Supermarket is spacious with everyday low prices. It has a kitchen with a snack area where you sit down, enjoy a cup of coffee or cold soda, and eat a bento. It also has a laundromat and a car rental for convenience. The supermarket temperature inside is a cool 68 degrees…nice to get away from the heat outside,” he added.

Burke said that they have the best after-sales service on the island. “We have all the grocery items, nine meat freezers, eight drink chillers, two big vegetables coolers, plus a feeds section for livestock. Behind the marble check-out counter is a nice selection of spirits and wines and we also sell personal items among of which are shoes, slippers etc..”

“Whatever customers buy from the store and take home, we help take your groceries out and load them for you. We currently have ongoing promotions on beer, cigarettes, and an in-house raffle where we give away rice,” Burke added.

Friendly Plaza Supermarket is open from Monday to Sunday, 6am-9pm. For more information, call (670) 235-5580 and check their Facebook page.

Bea Cabrera
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.

Related Posts

0

Community Briefs – June 17, 2020

Posted On Jun 17 2020
, By
0

Salty’s Grill and Café stays open for business

Posted On Jun 16 2020
, By
0

‘More aid for small business, hospital, COVID-19 testing’

Posted On Apr 27 2020
, By

Free small business webinars

Posted On Apr 15 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

June 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - June 16, 020

Posted On Jun 16 2020

Community Briefs - June 15, 2020

Posted On Jun 15 2020

Community Briefs - June 2, 2020

Posted On Jun 02 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 17, 2020, 10:01 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 6 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 5:47 AM
sunset: 6:49 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune