Friends of San Jose Tinian takes on annual Tinian Fiesta

The nonprofit organization Friends of San Jose Tinian, in collaboration with the Tinian Mayor’s Office, will host the annual Tinian Fiesta that will also serve as a fundraising event, with all proceeds going toward the restoration of Tinian’s sole Catholic church.

According to the Friends of San Jose Tinian, the group is set to work closely with the Tinian Mayor’s Office to turn the Tinian San Jose Fiesta into the biggest annual community fundraising activity to help raise funds to rebuild Tinian’s Catholic church and to support annual youth ministry activities.

“We are excited to lead the planning of this annual event and to rally our community to support the effort to rebuild a permanent concrete church for our community,” said Kimberlyn King-Hinds, co-chair of the Friends of San Jose Church.

“The annual fiesta used to be focused on bringing the community together to help the church and over the years, it has morphed into just another community festival. We want to bring the focus back to the church, and to rally our community to come together and take ownership of the rebuilding of our church,” King-Hinds added.

This year’s San Jose Fiesta community festivities will be from April 28 to 30, 2023. The Mass celebrating the feast of San Jose the Worker will be on Monday, May 1, 2023.

The Friends of San Jose are also looking for sponsors for this year’s event.

For those interested in sponsoring the event and for more information, email friendsofsanjosechurch@gmail.com or follow the Friends of San Jose Church Tinian or the Office of the Mayor of Tinian and Aguiguan’s Facebook page.