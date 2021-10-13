Full field in B division of TakeCare tourney

Share











With seven groups spread across women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles, the B division is easily one of the most popular divisions of the TakeCare Badminton Open 2021 being played at the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium.

In the women’s singles, Malou Malasarte is safely into the finals after a 21-11, 21-19 victory over Angie Ito. Relegated to the loser’s bracket, Ito will play Rowena Houk for a chance to challenge Malasarte for all the marbles.

In the men’s doubles, Lance Gallardo and Chris Hilario will face Allan Relativo and Hapi Gabriel in the Group A finals after they triumphed over separate foes. Gallardo and Hilario beat Alvin Alvarez and Eric Peña, 21-13, 21-10, while Relativo and Gabriel upended Alvarez and Peña, 21-20, 21-9, in the loser’s bracket finals.

In Group B, Hajin Oh and John Oh already advanced to the division championships with a tough 21-11, 9-21, 21-20 win over Perry Pei Li and Nap Balingit.

Lucelle Lampera and Ella Serrano set up a Group A finals in the women’s B division opposite the mother-and-daughter tandem of Loyda and Angie Ito. The former advanced following an 18-21, 21-12, 21-15 victory over the Itos. The Itos, meanwhile, rebounded from that loss with a 21-18, 21-19 straight sets victory over Elna Curate and Rowena Houck in the loser’s bracket finals.

Over in Group A, Windy Fernandez and Hannah Choi already booked a finals ticket in the division finals after conquering Malou Malasarte and Yoko Borja, 21-10, 21-13.

Malasarte and Hajin Ho eased themselves to the finals of the mixed doubles Group A after dispatching Chris Hilario and Windy Fernandez, 21-13, 21-16. In Group B, Lance Gallardo and Hannah Choi are also waiting for their finals opponent following a 21-15, 21-17 victory over Thomas Lim and Ella Serrano.

A total of 29 players are competing in the TakeCare Insurance Co., Inc.-sponsored tournament. Results of the C singles, doubles, and mixed doubles will be published in tomorrow’s issue of Saipan Tribune.