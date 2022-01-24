Fun ride raises $675 for Typhoon Odette victims

By
|
Posted on Jan 25 2022
Share

"/

Dean Oscillos, Boboy Aguilar, and Renato Gaviola equally divided the $675 raised by a fun ride donation drive initiated by Wilfredo Barbo last Jan. 14 in Marpi for Saipan victims of Typhoon Odette (Rai) which struck central Philippines last December.

Oscillos thanked Barbo and others who coordinated the fundraising bike ride. A member of the American Red Cross-NMI Chapter who works for Joeten Superstore, the 57-year-old said his family’s house in Limasawa Island, Leyte was destroyed by the catastrophic tropical cyclone.
He said the $225 he received from Barbo and company will go a long way in reconstructing their house in the Philippines.

Like Oscillos, Renato Gaviola, a native of Ubay, Bohol, also extended his appreciation to organizers of the fun ride fundraiser for the $225 he received. The 55-year-old staff of Success International said his family’s house also stood no chance against the howling winds of Typhoon Odette.

He said their home was totally “washed out” and he would use the money to buy more materials for the reconstruction of their house.

Aguilar, who missed the turnover of the funds last Jan. 19 at the Oleai Pavilion, said he will never forget the generosity of their fellow bikers when they took part and donated money during the fun ride in Marpi.

The 63-year-old hails from Bato, Leyte and said their family house also didn’t escape the wrath of Typhoon Odette. Aguilar, who works as a gardener for Tapochao Bushcutting, said he will immediately send the $225 he received from Barbo and company so it could help with the repairs of the house.

Barbo, for his part, thanked Saipan’s generous bike community for giving out of their own pockets and donating a total of $675 to their fellow bikers who were victims of Typhoon Odette.

“I want to thank and appreciate all who supported the event. We had more or less 50 participants. We’re so much happy with the outcome and were able to raise $675 in donations,” he said.

The fun ride started bright and early at 6:30am with the original route encompassing the Banzai Cliff, La Fiesta, and back to Banzai Cliff route. Barbo said most of the bikers went up still in Suicide Cliff before everyone enjoyed light breakfast together courtesy of Mario Alvarez Jacob and Ronnie Santos who brought arroz caldo.

Mark Rabago | Associate Editor
Mark Rabago is the Associate Editor of Saipan Tribune. Contact him at Mark_Rabago@saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you plan to obtain the free COVID-19 tests that the federal government is making available to everyone nationwide?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

uog

1,500 trees planted to prevent erosion into Ugum River

Posted On Jan 13 2022
environment

G3 Conservation Corps seeking applicants for 2nd cohort

Posted On Jan 13 2022

4 New Year’s resolutions for a healthier environment in 2022

Posted On Jan 06 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – January 20, 2022

Posted On Jan 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 14, 2022

Posted On Jan 14 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 11, 2022

Posted On Jan 11 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

January 25, 2022, 1:52 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 71%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:11 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune