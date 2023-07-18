Future CPA obtains national scholarship; thanks guidance of mom, UOG mentors

Jamabeva “Jamie” Masangkay

Jamabeva “Jamie” Masangkay, a University of Guam graduate student, has been selected as one of 195 in the nation to receive the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants Foundation Scholarship for Future CPAs this year.

After graduating from UOG in May 2022, with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting, Masangkay enrolled in the new Master of Accountancy Program at the university.

She also holds a full-time job as a tax accountant with the Guam office of global accounting firm Ernst & Young.

The $5,000 scholarship is awarded each year by the foundation for the largest organization of certified public accountants in the United States, with more than 428,000 members in 130 countries.

Masangkay thanks her mother, Jacqueline Masangkay, a math/science teacher at Simon Sanchez High School, for her guidance. “Her dedication to our family and her work ethic has shaped the person I am today,” Jamie Masangkay said. “She taught me the importance of perseverance and the value of hard work in pursuing my goals.”

She also is grateful to her UOG mentors, Martha Suez-Sales, assistant professor of accounting and program chair for the Master of Accountancy Program at UOG; and Doreen Crisostomo-Muña, professor of accounting.

“Dr. Suez-Sales and Dr. Crisostomo-Muna are two of the most notable pillars of the accounting community here at the University of Guam. Both of them have inspired many of their students and propelled me into where I am now in my career as a public accountant,” Jamie Masangkay said.

‘Sense of home and community’

“Apart from the fact that it is significantly less expensive to attend the University of Guam for higher education, UOG has an irreplicable sense of home and community, full of people who yearn for a bigger future for themselves and for their island home,” Jamie Masangkay said. “Being surrounded with such a warm and supportive environment continues to be a key element in helping me stay motivated during my academic career.”

To learn more about Jamie Masangkay’s journey, read more at url.uog.edu/ImTm5V (UOG)

