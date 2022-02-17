GAO: Letting grant assistance to FSM, RMI lapse will mean less funding

By
|
Posted on Feb 18 2022

Tag: ,
Share

The U.S. Government Accountability Office projects that the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of the Marshall Islands’ trust funds that the U.S. contributes will supply less funding than the grant assistance that are ending in 2023 or 2024 and may provide none in some years—leading to annual budget gaps.

According to GAO’s report released Wednesday, GAO projects minimal disbursement risks to the Republic of Palau’s compact trust fund before fiscal year 2044.

GAO found that Palau relied on compact grants as well as disbursements from its compact trust fund for 13% of expenditures in fiscal year 2019.

As of September 2021, GAO said, the U.S. Department of State, working with the U.S. Department of the Interior, had not set the timeframes to put together the Palau Advisory Group on Economic Reform, which the Palau Compact Review Agreement had said would recommend reforms to enhance long-term economic sustainability.

Latesha Love, director for the GAO International Affairs and Trade, prepared the report on the implications of ending some U.S. economic assistance under the Compact of Free Association.

For this report, Love said, GAO was asked to project the effects of the ending of certain assistance under the compacts as well as the sustainability of compact trust funds disbursements to replace grants and financially support the three nations.

Under the Compacts of Free Association, the U.S. has provided economic assistance to FSM, RMI, and Palau for decades. The U.S. Department of the Interior is scheduled to have provided, in total, $3.7 billion to FSM and $2.5 billion to RMI by 2023 and $803 billion to Palau by 2024.

GAO this U.S. assistance provides as much as one-third of these countries’ annual budgets, and includes U.S. contributions to trust funds meant to partly replace grants that will end in 2023 or 2024. The trust funds are meant to provide long-term budgetary support after certain grant assistance ends after fiscal year 2023 for FSM and RMI and after fiscal year 2024 for Palau.

FSM and RMI compact trust fund earnings are intended to provide revenue after compact grant assistance ends. Palau is receiving disbursements from its compact trust fund, which is designed to provide revenue until 2045.

GAO previously found that the FSM and RMI trust funds may not provide sustainable income and recommended that the U.S. Department of the Interior work to develop a trust fund distribution policy to address the funds’ sustainability.

GAO also found that the State Department hasn’t set timeframes for establishing an advisory group intended to recommend reforms to enhance long-term economic sustainability for Palau.

GAO is recommending that the State Secretary, working with Interior, establish timeframes to constitute the Palau Advisory Group on Economic Reform.

GAO is also recommending that the State Secretary, working with the Department of the Interior, should establish timeframes with milestones to constitute the Palau Advisory Group on Economic Reform before its 2023 termination date.

For FSM, GAO found that the country relied on compact sector grants and a supplemental education grant ending in fiscal year 2023 for 28% of expenditures in fiscal year 2019.

GAO projects that disbursements from FSM’s compact trust fund will not cover all of the value of these grants, resulting in annual fiscal gaps.

Because of rules governing the compact trust fund, FSM faces a 36% likelihood of zero disbursements from its compact trust fund in one or more years before fiscal year 2034, even though the fund may have a substantial balance.

For RMI, GAO found that the country relied on compact sector grants and a supplemental education grant ending in fiscal year 2023 for 21% of expenditures in fiscal year 2019.

GAO projects that disbursements from RMI’s compact trust fund will not cover all of the value of these grants, leading to annual fiscal gaps.

GAO said because of rules governing the compact trust fund, RMI faces a 12% likelihood of zero disbursements from its compact trust fund in one or more years before fiscal year 2034, even with a projected increasing fund balance.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

panuelo
0

FSM temporarily puts off withdrawal from PIR

Posted On Feb 14 2022
, By
Coast
0

Coast Guard, Navy complete channel widening in FSM

Posted On Feb 14 2022
, By
0

Australia, Japan, US to fund undersea internet cable for FSM, Kiribati, Nauru

Posted On Dec 14 2021
, By
0

FSM’s Manta Ray Bay Resort & Yap Divers named No. 1

Posted On Nov 26 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you agree with the removal of on-arrival COVID-19 tests?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

miss earth

Miss NMI Earth Elemental Queens joins forces for beach cleanup

Posted On Feb 17 2022
lions

Serving the community, caring for the environment

Posted On Feb 10 2022
keepers

Fun beach cleanups with Island Keepers CNMI

Posted On Feb 03 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 15, 2022

Posted On Feb 15 2022
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 9, 2022

Posted On Feb 09 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 8, 2022

Posted On Feb 08 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

February 18, 2022, 6:07 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 5 m/s NE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:40 AM
sunset: 6:21 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune