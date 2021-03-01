Gas prices continue to escalate

Share











Nine days since increasing its prices by 10 cents, Mobil Oil Marianas once again boosted its gas prices yesterday by another 10 cents, bringing its primary fuel product to $4.40 a gallon.

The price adjustment, which has a waterfall effect on gas prices on Tinian and Rota, means that fuel on the two islands have now breached the $5 mark.

After a brief phone call to Tinian and Rota’s gas stations, it was learned that gas prices there have been increased by 10 cents, with Rota gas now at $5.77 per gallon, and Tinian at $6.11 per gallon.

“Today, gas is $6.12 a gallon on Tinian, and people are having a fit,” one Tinian resident stated in an email message.

Another Tinian resident agreed, saying, “Gas prices have always been an issue here, but having only one station in operation makes it almost easy to bear.” The resident, who agreed to speak on condition of anonymity, added that it is generally understood that prices are much higher based on location and shipping prices but, at the end of the day, “it is a commodity that we can’t live without.”

Shell Marianas, for the time being, remains at its current price but it is expected to follow suit with the increase. Both companies typically mirror each other’s price adjustments.

Mobil raised yesterday its price for a gallon of Extra fuel from $4.30 per gallon to $4.40. The price of its Supreme fuel went up from $4.75 per gallon to $4.85 per gallon. Mobil’s Diesel is now $4.58 per gallon.