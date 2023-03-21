Gas prices down by 10 cents

Share











The CNMI was treated to another gas price rollback yesterday, with local oil companies reducing prices by 10 cents.

Mobil Oil Marianas led the way late yesterday afternoon with another rollback in fuel prices by lowering its prices by 10 cents. Shell Marianas is expected to follow suit today.

As of yesterday afternoon, Mobil Oil Marianas now charges $5.11 per gallon of its Extra Fuel from $5.21. Meanwhile, Mobil’s Supreme fuel dropped from $5.66 a gallon to $5.56 and diesel dropped from $5.88 a gallon to $5.73 a gallon.

Members of the CNMI community were thrilled by this action.

A 29-year-old motorist shared that whenever he sees or hears about a rollback, he gets excited to buy gas.

“I usually try to put off getting gas as much as I can to save cash but when there’s a rollback, I feel like ‘this is the perfect time to get gas, I should go,’” he said.

A 27-year-old teacher stated that a gas price rollback is always welcome.

“I love seeing a rollback in fuel prices. I know it helps me, and I’m sure it’s also helping others out there like me who are on a budget,” she said. (Kimberly B. Esmores)