Gas prices up another 10 cents

Oil companies in the CNMI raised their prices yet again over the weekend by another 10 cents per gallon.

According to a gas attendant at Mobil Oil Marianas, Mobil raised its prices early Friday morning.

Mobil took the lead with a 10-cent increase. From $4.75 a gallon, Mobil Oil Marianas raised its Extra fuel price to $ 4.85 a gallon. Mobil also raised its Supreme fuel from $5.20 a gallon to $5.30 while its diesel also went up from $4.91 a gallon to $5.06.

Shell Marianas raised its prices early the following morning, Saturday.

According to a 28-year-old motorist, he no longer notices when gas prices go up and down.

“I don’t really notice anymore because prices go up like every month. It’s not like we can just not put gas. They’re capitalizing on something that’s a necessity,” he said.

His female companion echoed the sentiment, stating that it’s just something that everyone is forced to deal with. “At this point, I feel like I should start biking. I work a part-time job, sometimes I have to decide whether to spend my last $5 bill on gas or on food for the day. Most of the time I choose gas because I need to apply for jobs. It’s unfair. There is no choice,” she said.