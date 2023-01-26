Gas prices up another 20 cents

Share











The CNMI was slapped with another gas price hike, just over a week since the last increase. This most recent increase is by far the largest increase seen in months at 20 cents.

As has become usual, Mobil Oil Marianas took the lead with a 20-cent gas price increase early yesterday morning. Shell Marianas is expected to follow suit today.

With this increase, Mobil now charges $5.31 for a gallon of Extra fuel when it previously charged $5.11. Mobil also increased its Supreme fuel from $5.56 a gallon to $5.76. Diesel also saw an increase from $6.03 a gallon to $6.18.

The CNMI has not seen back-to-back increases since early 2022. Gas prices were on a steady decline since July and only started to pick back up in December 2022.

The most recent increase was seen last Jan. 17 at 10 cents.

According to a 29-year-old local motorist, an increase in fuel prices would prove to be a struggle as she lives in Dan Dan and works in Capital Hill.

Another motorist, a 38-year-old mother of two, said an increase, even just 20 cents, will be hard on her as she has a child in elementary and in high school whom she personally drops at their schools daily.

“I have a daughter in elementary and a son in high school. We live in San Vicente and I drop them tao school every day because they don’t feel comfortable riding the bus. As a mother, I want to make my kids comfortable but if prices continue to rise, I don’t know if I can keep on doing it as I am a sole breadwinner,” she said.

Another motorist is hoping the government can step in before gas prices get too heavy again.

“I know it’s a long shot, but I’m hoping our government can provide some kind of subsidy or cost-share to at least keep gas prices down because we are all struggling right now in this economy and the current inflation. It’s hard times out there,” said the 28-year-old.