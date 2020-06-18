GHIS hosts drive-thru ceremony for 19 promotees

Share







Golden Harvest International School held a drive-thru promotion ceremony followed by a motorcade for 19 promoting students from different grade levels.

Initially, there was no plan to host a promotion ceremony in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, said GHIS principal Jennifer P. Reyel said. “However, we saw our students’ hard work even during the online classes, so we thought of going through with it to show that we appreciate their efforts,” she added.

The promotion ceremony was held by drive-thru at the Minatchom Atdao pavilion and concluded in a motorcade. The school rented 19 Mustang convertibles for the students’ motorcade from the pavilion to American Memorial Park and then to GHIS in Oleai.

“We followed all safety precautions. We put markers to make sure that we followed social distancing protocols. We had a hand sanitizer station as well and used infrared thermometer to check on our students and their families’ temperature,” she said.

Reyel said they plan to resume face-to-face classes for the upcoming school year. “Since we have low enrollment in the next school year, we will be able to do in-person classes with a social distancing setup,” she said.

The following were the awards given out during GHIS’ drive-thru graduation ceremony.

Fifth Grade

• Kaitlyn Alexza A. Drilon, valedictorian – Most Behaved, Best in Bible, Best in Arithmetic, Best in Spelling, Leadership Award

• Juliana Magan T. Subang, salutatorian – Friendliest, Best in Science, Best in Social Studies

• Stephanie Joyce C. Sevilla, A Honor – Most Responsible, Best in Language, Best in Reading, Perfect Attendance, Citizenship Award

• Andre Amour B. Zapata, B Honor – Neatest, Best in Physical Education, Best in Health

• Lyndsey D. Castillo, B Honor – Most Helpful, Best in Writing, Best in Art

Advanced K-5

• Raizel Gail P. Atalig, valedictorian – Most Reliable, Best in Phonics, Best in Science, Perfect Attendance, Leadership Award

• Alyssa Joy Q. Sublemente, salutatorian – Most Responsible, Best in Writing, Best in Social Studie

• Miguel Jasher T. Angustura, A Honor – Most Enthusiastic, Best in Reading

• Alleyah Fei T. Soguilon, A Honor – Most Thoughtful, Best in Skills Development, Best in Bible

• Gielyn Mae S. Manlulu, A Honor – Most Organized, Best in Language

• Nicko Andrei S. Fernandez, B Honor – Most Respectful, Best in Numbers, Citizenship Award

• Jesse Jerry Jr. A. Reyes – Most Helpful, Best in Physical Education

K-3

• Sofia Madeleine A. Apostol, valedictorian – Most Diligent, Best in Numbers, Best in Bible, Best in Language Development, Perfect Attendance, Citizenship Award

• Aletheia Amber T. Cariaso, salutatorian – Most Responsible, Best in Phonics, Best in Skills Development, Leadership Award

• Jeyvon Jake C. Demapan, B Honor – Neatest, Best in Physical Education

• Zyler Ginryuu C. Magofna, B Honor – Friendliest

• Nathaniel Jay A. Reyes – Most Energetic

• Klive Avan Cecilio – Most Generous

• Jan Michael L. Santos – Most Behaved