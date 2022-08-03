GMS Summer Program ends with a day of music and theater

Share











All roads led to the Royal Taga Hall of the Saipan World Resort last Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, for the end of the Green Meadow School Summer Program, which featured a music recital and theatre play.

The first half of the event was a series of live performances done by the school’s talented and skilled students, who learned and honed their new skills under the instruction of Maricel Javier and Russel Dequito. Student performances varied from solo to duet vocal performances, as well as piano and drums accompaniments with their respective teachers.

The second half of the night was a student-produced play, The Little Mermaid Jr., which was directed and guided by Lorelisa Espiritu with the assistance of every class adviser. Students spent the two months preparing for the play. Many of the stage and costume props were created by the performing students themselves. Music, lighting, and stage support were handled by the middle school students.

GMS president Glenn Songcuan and principal Milagros Songcuan welcomed the audience of students and family members with a message appreciating the arts and ability to creatively express themselves. Milagros Songcuan and Espiritu closed out the evening with thanks to the many supporters who made the event possible. Despite the ever-changing environment, Green Meadow School will find ways always celebrate the talents and grown skills of its students. (PR)