Gold Mantis finalizes settlement with workers who alleged labor violations

Share











Gold Mantis Construction Decoration (CNMI) LLC has come to a settlement with the seven construction workers who are suing them for alleged labor violations.

In a status report it filed with the U.S District Court for the NMI, Gold Mantis said that it has reached a settlement with the seven construction workers. Gold Mantis also asked the court to vacate the status conference in the case that is set for Jan. 11.

In response, District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona ordered Gold Mantis to file a stipulation for dismissal pursuant to the party’s report that they are in the final stages of a settlement agreement with the seven construction workers.

Manglona also issued an order vacating the Jan. 11 hearing and scheduled a Jan. 25 status conference ordering the parties to file their stipulation of dismissal by Jan. 21.

She added that Gold Mantis can suggest a new status conference date to allow for the completion of negotiations.

Back on Nov. 25, the District Court for the NMI ordered Gold Mantis to provide a certification of compliance with all discovery orders by Dec. 28.

Since the order was issued, Tiberius Mocanu, who represents Gold Mantis, said the parties have reached a settlement and are in the final stages of finalizing and executing a settlement agreement.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, back in November, Manglona found Gold Mantis in contempt of court and imposed a $2,000 fine per day for violating her discovery order.

Manglona previously ordered Gold Mantis to answer in writing why the court should not treat its noncompliance as contempt of court, and why the court should not impose a civil contempt sanction requiring Gold Mantis to pay a $2,000 daily fine from the time all discovery and affidavits were to be produced.

The workers—Tianming Wang, Dong Han, Yongjun Meng, Liangcai Sun, Youli Wang, Qingchun Xu, and Duxin Yan—sued Imperial Pacific International, (CNMI) LLC and its subcontractors Gold Mantis, and MCC International Saipan Ltd. Co. over various violations, including human trafficking.