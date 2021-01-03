Gold Mantis finalizes settlement with workers who alleged labor violations

By
|
Posted on Jan 04 2021

Tag:
Share

Gold Mantis Construction Decoration (CNMI) LLC has come to a settlement with the seven construction workers who are suing them for alleged labor violations. 

In a status report it filed with the U.S District Court for the NMI, Gold Mantis said that it has reached a settlement with the seven construction workers. Gold Mantis also asked the court to vacate the status conference in the case that is set for Jan. 11. 

Manglona

In response, District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona Manglona ordered Gold Mantis to file a stipulation for dismissal pursuant to the party’s report that they are in the final stages of a settlement agreement with the seven construction workers. 

Manglona also issued an order vacating the Jan. 11 hearing and scheduled a Jan. 25 status conference ordering the parties to file their stipulation of dismissal by Jan. 21.

She added that Gold Mantis can suggest a new status conference date to allow for the completion of negotiations.

Back on Nov. 25, the District Court for the NMI ordered Gold Mantis to provide a certification of compliance with all discovery orders by Dec. 28.

Since the order was issued, Tiberius Mocanu, who represents Gold Mantis, said the parties have reached a settlement and are in the final stages of finalizing and executing a settlement agreement.

According to Saipan Tribune archives, back in November, Manglona found Gold Mantis in contempt of court and imposed a $2,000 fine per day for violating her discovery order.

Manglona previously ordered Gold Mantis to answer in writing why the court should not treat its noncompliance as contempt of court, and why the court should not impose a civil contempt sanction requiring Gold Mantis to pay a $2,000 daily fine from the time all discovery and affidavits were to be produced.

The workers—Tianming Wang, Dong Han, Yongjun Meng, Liangcai Sun, Youli Wang, Qingchun Xu, and Duxin Yan—sued Imperial Pacific International, (CNMI) LLC and its subcontractors Gold Mantis, and MCC International Saipan Ltd. Co. over various violations, including human trafficking. 

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

0

Gold Mantis found in contempt, fined

Posted On Nov 27 2020
, By
0

Gold Mantis seeks extension to comply with court orders

Posted On Nov 17 2020
, By
0

Gold Mantis’ noncompliance could result in default judgment

Posted On Nov 13 2020
, By
0

Seven workers who sued Gold Mantis ask for over $30K in attorney’s fees

Posted On Oct 29 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 24, 2020

Posted On Dec 24 2020

Community Briefs - December 9, 2020

Posted On Dec 09 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 4, 2020

Posted On Dec 04 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

The 2020 Christmas Bird Count

Posted On Dec 31 2020
Mariana

Working with the community to bring back the åga

Posted On Dec 17 2020
500

Plant. Picture. Post: Join the #Plant500Marianas Trees Challenge

Posted On Dec 10 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

January 4, 2021, 6:18 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:44 AM
sunset: 6:00 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune