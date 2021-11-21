GOP endorses Guerrero as Saipan mayoral candidate

Lizama confirms he is also running for Saipan mayor
By
|
Posted on Nov 22 2021

Tag:
Share

Joseph Lee Pan Guerrero

The CNMI Republican Party has decided to endorse Rep. Joseph “Lee Pan” Tenorio Guerrero (R-Saipan) as the party’s candidate for Saipan mayor at the November 2022 general elections.

CNMI Republican Party acting president Candace Q. Celis recently notified Guerrero that they reviewed his letter of intent to run as mayor and that the party’s board has unanimously endorsed his candidacy.

“You are now a CNMI Republican mayor candidate for Saipan as of the date of this letter, and we are honored to have you on our team,” said Celis in a letter dated Nov. 9, 2021, a copy of which was obtained by Saipan Tribune over the weekend.

Guerrero is now on his fourth term as a House representative for Precinct 1.

When asked for comments, Guerrero said yesterday he is honored by the party’s decision. He said his vision is to move the Mayor’s Office in a direction that will directly address community development and services, focusing on primarily improving the qualify life for people and village beautification.

“Working together is key—by working individually with you, my aim is to ensure that your issues are addressed timely and properly,” the lawmaker said.

Guerrero said he looks forward to working closely with the Governor’s Office, Legislature and regulatory agencies.

Guerrero was a parole officer before joining politics. He started as a House representative in 2015 when the late governor Eloy Inos asked him to run with him under the Covenant Party. The Covenant later joined the GOP.

Board of Parole chair Ramon Blas “RB” Camacho is also running for Saipan mayor. He earlier stated that if the NMI Democratic Party will not endorse his candidacy, he will run as an independent .

Rep. Richard T. Lizama (D-Saipan) also confirmed yesterday that he is running for Saipan mayor.

Lizama said the Democratic Party is going to endorse him but, if there are any changes, he will run as an independent candidate.

Lizama said they are waiting for the Democratic Party’s announcement as to who their lieutenant governor bet to pair with their gubernatorial candidate. Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan).

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

0

GOP staying on the high road

Posted On Oct 15 2021
, By
0

GOP’s Grace Sablan Vaiagae files candidacy for special election

Posted On Sep 03 2021
, By
0

GOP power politics for them, not you

Posted On Aug 25 2021
, By
0

It’s Torres-Sablan for GOP in ’22

Posted On Aug 16 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support the move to no longer require quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers in fully vaccinated households?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 22, 2021

Posted On Nov 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 19, 2021

Posted On Nov 19 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2021

Posted On Nov 18 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 22, 2021, 12:11 PM
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny
31°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 72%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:23 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune