GOP endorses Guerrero as Saipan mayoral candidate

The CNMI Republican Party has decided to endorse Rep. Joseph “Lee Pan” Tenorio Guerrero (R-Saipan) as the party’s candidate for Saipan mayor at the November 2022 general elections.

CNMI Republican Party acting president Candace Q. Celis recently notified Guerrero that they reviewed his letter of intent to run as mayor and that the party’s board has unanimously endorsed his candidacy.

“You are now a CNMI Republican mayor candidate for Saipan as of the date of this letter, and we are honored to have you on our team,” said Celis in a letter dated Nov. 9, 2021, a copy of which was obtained by Saipan Tribune over the weekend.

Guerrero is now on his fourth term as a House representative for Precinct 1.

When asked for comments, Guerrero said yesterday he is honored by the party’s decision. He said his vision is to move the Mayor’s Office in a direction that will directly address community development and services, focusing on primarily improving the qualify life for people and village beautification.

“Working together is key—by working individually with you, my aim is to ensure that your issues are addressed timely and properly,” the lawmaker said.

Guerrero said he looks forward to working closely with the Governor’s Office, Legislature and regulatory agencies.

Guerrero was a parole officer before joining politics. He started as a House representative in 2015 when the late governor Eloy Inos asked him to run with him under the Covenant Party. The Covenant later joined the GOP.

Board of Parole chair Ramon Blas “RB” Camacho is also running for Saipan mayor. He earlier stated that if the NMI Democratic Party will not endorse his candidacy, he will run as an independent .

Rep. Richard T. Lizama (D-Saipan) also confirmed yesterday that he is running for Saipan mayor.

Lizama said the Democratic Party is going to endorse him but, if there are any changes, he will run as an independent candidate.

Lizama said they are waiting for the Democratic Party’s announcement as to who their lieutenant governor bet to pair with their gubernatorial candidate. Rep. Christina E. Sablan (D-Saipan).