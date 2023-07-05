GRMC celebrates 8th anniversary throughout July

DEDEDO, Guam—For the month of July, Guam Regional Medical City commemorates its eighth anniversary in a series of events planned for its employee partners and the community.

On Friday, July 7 the celebration kicks off with an anniversary mass and blessing at the GRMC Chapel beginning at noon, followed by blessings to each department. At 1pm, there will be a Chocolate Ceremony (in celebration of World Chocolate Day) at the main lobby. At 2pm, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the hospital’s new computerized tomography scan machine at the radiology department.

On Tuesday, July 11, and Thursday, July 13, GRMC will host scavenger hunts for day and night shift employees, which will include prizes.

From Monday, July 17, through Friday, July 21, employees will get to participate in a spirit week.

In the latter part of July, there will be a family event for all GRMC employees, family members, and guests.

To conclude the month’s festivities, GRMC will host its annual Community Health Fair at the Micronesia Mall Center Court on Saturday, July 29, from 10am to 3pm. More information on the health fair will be provided.

“GRMC is honored to have served our island and Micronesia for the last eight years,” said GRMC president and CEO Alan Funtanilla. “GRMC continuously strives to provide the highest quality specialty and acute care, and this wouldn’t be possible without the tireless dedication of our staff. We humbly thank the people of Guam and Micronesia for continuing to entrust us with your care.” (PR)

