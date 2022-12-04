Groups urge House to condemn racist Insular Cases

By
|
Posted on Dec 05 2022

Tag: ,
Share

Equally American and nine other civil rights groups are calling on the U.S. House of Representatives leadership to pass a bipartisan House resolution that condemns the racist Insular Cases and their doctrine of “territorial incorporation.” The House Resources Committee held a hearing on H.Res. 279 last year. The resolution has received broad support, including from the chairs of both the House Resources and House Judiciary committees, who are encouraging its passage. House resolutions do not need to be voted out of committee before being voted on by the full House. Just two weeks of voting remain in the 117th Congress.

“With the Supreme Court recently dodging two opportunities to overrule the Insular Cases, it is more important than ever for the House to make clear that the racist Insular Cases and the colonial framework they established should have no part in the United States today,” said Neil Weare, president and founder of Equally American, which advocates for equality and civil rights for residents of U.S. territories. “Next year marks the 125th anniversary of the United States acquiring formal overseas colonies, so the time to act is now. This is some unfinished business that the House should pass before Members of Congress leave for the holidays.”

H.Res. 279 has 16 co-sponsors, including Northern Mariana Islands Delegate Gregorio Kilili Sablan (D-MP), Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D-VI), Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González-Colón(R-PR), and Guam Delegate Michael F.Q. San Nicholas (D-GU). Other members of Congress of Puerto Rican descent who are sponsoring the resolution include Nydia Velasquez (D-NY-7), Darren Soto (D-FL-9), Jesus G. “Chuy” Garcia (D-IL-4), and Ritchie Torres (D-NY-15).

The New York State Bar Association—which this year established a Task Force on U.S. Territories—also recently wrote Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling on her to support bringing H.Res. 279 to a vote on the floor. 

Aside from Equally American and ACLU, the other groups that support this advocacy are the Ayuda Legal Puerto Rico, the Brennan Center for Justice, Demos, Hispanic Federation, Lambda Legal, LatinoJusticePRLDEF, the Lawyer’s Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs.

The letter can be found online at : https://www.aclu.org/letter/coalition-letter-house-leadership-hres-279 (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Rep. Babauta seeks retreat for House members before sine die

Posted On Dec 05 2022
, By
0

House passes SOCA bill

Posted On Dec 01 2022
, By
0

House resolution honors first female local certified commercial diver

Posted On Dec 01 2022
, By
0

House expected to discuss SOCA bill today

Posted On Nov 30 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Instead of using P.O. boxes, do you support the idea of home delivery of mail in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 2, 2022

Posted On Dec 02 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 29, 2022

Posted On Nov 29 2022
Notices

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2022

Posted On Nov 18 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

December 5, 2022, 6:10 AM
Rain
Rain
27°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:30 AM
sunset: 5:46 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune