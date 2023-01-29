Guam Army National Guard adopts the community park of San Vicente

Share











The Guam Army National Guard has adopted a place to maintain—the Commissioner Joaquin S. Tudela Community Park in San Vicente—during a two-part ceremony yesterday morning.

At the same time, Jose Quitano and Vincent Taitano were given their oath of enlistment into the Guam Army National Guard.

The event was attended by Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, Adjutant General of the Guam Army National Guard; Saipan Mayor Ramon “RB” Camacho; members of the 23rd Legislature; CNMI Office of Youth Affairs special assistant Delbert Pua; civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army Mike Sablan; Guam Army National Guard service members, along with some SMO staff, and family members of Quitano and Taitano.

In his welcoming remarks, Camacho said the Guam Guard’s adoption of the park is the step in the direction of a “safe community, safe village, and a clean island.”

The “Adopt-A-Place” program stems from Guam’s “Adopt-A-Park” program that allows community volunteers to assist in the care and maintenance of village parks, playgrounds, and open space areas.

He said the reason for implementing the program in the CNMI is to empower people to be responsible and have a hand in the betterment of their community. The program is not only for the military, as any groups—nonprofits, religions, ethnic groups, or others—can treat a place they choose to “adopt” and maintain.

He said it’s important for the National Guard “to have a landmark on our island,” as the youth and graduates can explore opportunities in military service upon graduation.

Aguigui said in her remarks that, by adopting the park, it is an investment in the future generations. “This is a safe place for our children to play, learn, grow and explore. I see an investment in our future generation which is really what this day is all about.”

She said the hardships faced by the CNMI and Guam—wars, occupations, storms, economic hardships, and the COVID-19 pandemic, unite us. “Now, more than ever, we must work to stand together in unity and face the challenges of the future together and because we are all the people of the Marianas, we are better and stronger together. What better way to offer a token of our support to the people of Saipan and to show the unity of effort that will serve well in the future. …When you see our troops here, cleaning up or repainting…please don’t hesitate to approach any one of us and start up a conversation. We will always be happy to share our passion and our inspiration to serve and we’ll always be ready for our island family… This park is in good hands.”