Guam LDS Church donates clothing to Chuuk members

By
|
Posted on Dec 02 2022
District president Rudolfo Gacayan. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Relief Society sisters in the Barrigada Guam Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently organized a clothing donation for church members in the islands in Chuuk. Members throughout the Barrigada Guam Stake participated in donating clothes to help these members.

The collected clothing donation, filling 11 boxes, were shipped from the church’s Guam Service Center to the church’s Chuuk Namoneas District, which has 10 branches. Once the clothing arrived, the district president, Rodolfo Gacayan, had the clothes sorted and divided into 10 boxes, one for each branch.

A district leaders meeting was held at the Mwan branch meetinghouse in Weno, Chuuk on Oct. 8. Branch presidents came from the different branches, some making a 40-minute boat ride, to attend the meeting. As they departed, each took their box with them to distribute among their branch members.

From the Island of Tonowas, branch president HS Nakka expressed his gratitude for the box of clothing for his branch.

Sapuk branch president Smart Katta on the island of Weno said: “Kinisou chapur ren ei anini ikanai ren ekei pisek sia fokun kinisou ren tong mi pwa non ekeii aninis.”

The island of Romanum’s branch president, Siramino Walter, also expressed gratitude for the donation: “[The] Romanum branch, especially the families, are very happy and appreciative of the support and love that was given to us, the members here in the Chuuk district. Thank you so much and God bless you all.”

Wichap branch president Mark Kunuseni. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

From the island of Uman, branch president Jackson Apichiniko said, “Kuam Uman Branch epwe apasa an anisikemi meinisin ren amia nisi Uman branch fokun kinisou. Kinisou chapur kot epwe nonom remi meinisin.”

Mwan branch president Tarsi Wainis on the island of Weno shared his thanks: “We’re very grateful and appreciative for all that the Guam members donated. We are thankful for the great love and desire of the Barrigada Guam members to help our members here in Chuuk. We send love from the Mwan branch members.”

From the island of Udot, branch president Hudson Charles said, “An Udot branch kinisou ngeni Guam Mission, ren watten an aninis ngeni kewe members, non Udot branch. Ika kinisou mei wor napan apan iwe sipwe tungeni kuna sipwe chok epinukunuk pun acit kut epwe pusin niwini ngeni Guam niwini an anisi members seni Udot branch, kinisou kinisou kinisou fokun kinisou.” (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
