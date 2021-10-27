Guam logs 3 more COVID-related deaths

51 in Guam hospitalized with COVID-19
By
|
Posted on Oct 28 2021

Guam recorded three more COVID-19-related deaths on the island, according to the Guam Joint Information Center last Tuesday. In the same report, it said that, as of 5pm Tuesday, there are currently 51 individuals in Guam hospitalized with COVID-19.

Guam’s three most recent COVID-19-related deaths occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital from Oct. 20 to 26.

The 228th COVID-19-related death was an unvaccinated 51-year-old male. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 7 and was pronounced dead at GMH on Oct. 20.

The 229th was an unvaccinated 72-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 12 and was pronounced dead at GMH on Oct. 25.

The 230th was a partially vaccinated 96-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 15 and was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Oct. 26.

Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero offered her condolences and said that seeing more of the Guam community lose their lives to COVID-19 “is a stark reminder that this is not ‘just the flu.’”

“To their family and friends, our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. The notice of other members of our community lost while battling this virus is a stark reminder that this is not ‘just the flu.’ Protect yourselves against this deadly virus by getting vaccinated and taking precautions seriously. Let’s not let our guard down,” she said.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
