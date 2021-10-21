Guam logs 3 more COVID-related deaths

Share











Guam has posted three more COVID-19-related deaths.

The Joint Information Center reported Tuesday that Guam’s 224th COVID-19 related death was a partially vaccinated 67-year-old male with underlying health conditions. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sep. 25 and was pronounced dead at the Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 6.

The 225th was a partially vaccinated 62-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 13 and was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Oct. 13.

The 226th was an unvaccinated 53-year-old male with underlying health conditions. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 5 and was pronounced dead at GRMC on Oct. 19.

JIC also reported that, as of Tuesday, 50 individuals in Guam are hospitalized for COVID-19, the JIC also reported.