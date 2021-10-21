Guam logs 3 more COVID-related deaths

By
|
Posted on Oct 22 2021

Tag:
Share

Guam has posted three more COVID-19-related deaths.

The Joint Information Center reported Tuesday that Guam’s 224th COVID-19 related death was a partially vaccinated 67-year-old male with underlying health conditions. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sep. 25 and was pronounced dead at the Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 6.

The 225th was a partially vaccinated 62-year-old female with underlying health conditions. She tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 13 and was pronounced dead on arrival at GRMC on Oct. 13.

The 226th was an unvaccinated 53-year-old male with underlying health conditions. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 5 and was pronounced dead at GRMC on Oct. 19.

JIC also reported that, as of Tuesday, 50 individuals in Guam are hospitalized for COVID-19, the JIC also reported.

Joshua Santos | Reporter
Joshua Santos is a Mount Carmel School AlumKnight and University of Florida Gator Grad with a passion for writing. He is one of Saipan Tribune’s newest reporters. Josh enjoys golf, chess, and playing video games with friends in his spare time. Reach out to him @rarebasedjosh on all socials.

Related Posts

0

Growing social responsibility at the core of Bank of Guam

Posted On Oct 22 2021
, By
0

Maintaining open and transparent dialogue; upholding laws to further protect and preserve natural and cultural resources in Guam

Posted On Oct 22 2021
, By
0

Guam logs 223rd COVID-19-related death

Posted On Oct 20 2021
, By
0

GIFF celebrates ‘New Voices’

Posted On Oct 18 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Do you avail of any services available at your public library?
333 votes
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

beach

Beach and underwater cleanups with FishGuyz

Posted On Oct 21 2021

The Grotto revamped!

Posted On Oct 14 2021

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 22, 2021

Posted On Oct 22 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 21, 2021

Posted On Oct 21 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 19, 2021

Posted On Oct 19 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 22, 2021, 4:28 PM
Mostly cloudy with showers
Mostly cloudy with showers
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 2 m/s E
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:10 AM
sunset: 5:53 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune