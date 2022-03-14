Guam records 338th COVID-related death
Guam’s Joint Information Center reported yesterday the island’s 338th COVID-19-related fatality.
The JIC report stated that Guam’s 338th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on March 14, 2022. The patient was a 55-year-old male, partially vaccinated, with underlying health conditions and tested positive on Feb. 21.
“We are saddened to report another loved one lost to COVID-19. To his family and friends, [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I extended our prayers and condolences in your time of grief,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Although we forge forward with hopeful hearts that recovery is on the horizon, we cannot let our guards down too quickly. Please get vaccinated and boosted and take advantage of free testing and treatment. These lifesaving tools have been gamechangers in our response.” (Saipan Tribune)