Guam reports 2 COVID-19-related deaths; 243 new cases

By
|
Posted on Jul 12 2022

Tag:
The Joint Information Center in Guam reported two COVID-19-related fatalities yesterday, bringing to 373 the total number of COVID-10-related deaths in the U.S. territory.

The 372nd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on July 8, 2022. The patient was a 50-year-old male, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on July 8.

The 373rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on July 10, 2022. The patient was an 89-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions, who tested positive on July 10.

“To their families and those who loved them, [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I extend our deepest condolences and sympathies in your time of loss and grieving,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “As we push forward with our island’s aggressive recovery efforts, we must continue to incorporate the lifesaving mitigation measures that brought us to where we are today, most especially vaccinations and boosters. Please do your part to protect yourself, protect your families, and to protect our community.”

Also, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 243 new cases of COVID-19 from 3,351 specimens analyzed from tests administered July 8 – 10, 2022:

• July 11: 24 of 808 test positive for COVID-19
• July 10: 99 of 937 test positive for COVID-19
• July 9: 120 of 1,606 test positive for COVID-19

Thirty-seven of the cases reported yesterday were through the Department of Defense. To date, there have been a total of 53,066 officially reported cases in Guam, 373 deaths, 943 cases in active isolation, and 51,750 not in active isolation. (Saipan Tribune)

Saipan Tribune

