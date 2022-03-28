Guam reports 2 COVID-19-related deaths; 42 new cases

Share











Guam’s Joint Information Center was notified yesterday of two COVID-19-related fatalities, plus 42 new cases covering the period from March 26 to 28.

Guam’s 341st COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on March 25, 2022. The patient was a 78-year-old female, unvaccinated, who tested positive on March 26.

The 342nd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on March 28, 2022. The patient was a 66-year-old male, fully vaccinated with a booster, who tested positive on March 28.

“[First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I pray for their family and friends during this most difficult time, that they find peace and comfort as we continue to battle this pandemic together as a community,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in the JIC report.

Also, from March 26-28, 2022, the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 42 new cases of COVID-19, 13 of which were identified through the Department of Defense. (Saipan Tribune)