Guam soldiers return home from 10-month deployment

By
|
Posted on Apr 09 2020

Tag:
Share

Soldiers from the Guam Army National Guard’s 1st-294th Infantry Regiment arrived in Guam last Sunday after a 10-month deployment to Egypt.

The soldiers were part of the Multinational Force and Observers, or MFO, Team, consisting of about 12 countries, who supervise the implementation of the security provisions of the 1979 Egyptian-Israeli Treaty of Peace and prevent any violation of its terms.

The soldiers had just come from Fort Bliss, in El Paso, Texas, where they were quarantined for 14 days, in accordance with federal guidelines, before completing post-mobilization requirements, which included additional medical screening, and returning home to Guam.

The soldiers were aboard a contracted military transport aircraft that landed at Andersen Air Force Base in Yigo, Guam, where they were met by Maj. Gen. Esther J.C. Aguigui, The Adjutant General, Guam National Guard, and the Guard’s command team.

U.S. Air Force public health officials screened the soldiers before they deplaned and boarded buses en route to the Guard’s Readiness Center in Barrigada. The soldiers were screened by Guam National Guard medical personnel once again and had their temperatures taken and Guam Customs and Quarantine officers inspected their bags before they were cleared to leave. Family members waited patiently outside for their soldier to exit their assigned buildings in order to welcome them home.

The soldiers were released and given a stay-at-home as well as a restriction of movement order to comply with current island policies and to help fight the current battle against coronavirus. (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

7th Fleet commander arrives in Guam

Posted On Apr 07 2020
, By

20-plus out of quarantine today

Posted On Apr 06 2020
, By

Guam war claims legislation gets fix

Posted On Mar 31 2020
, By

Man in quarantine dies

Posted On Mar 31 2020
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

April 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - April 10, 2020

Posted On Apr 10 2020

Community Briefs - April 8, 2020

Posted On Apr 08 2020

Community Briefs- April 2, 2020

Posted On Apr 02 2020

Life and Style

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Miyako chef wins ‘Good Taste Series Competition’

Posted On Aug 02 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

April 11, 2020, 5:33 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 66%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:31 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune