Guam soldiers return home from 10-month deployment

Share







Soldiers from the Guam Army National Guard’s 1st-294th Infantry Regiment arrived in Guam last Sunday after a 10-month deployment to Egypt.

The soldiers were part of the Multinational Force and Observers, or MFO, Team, consisting of about 12 countries, who supervise the implementation of the security provisions of the 1979 Egyptian-Israeli Treaty of Peace and prevent any violation of its terms.

The soldiers had just come from Fort Bliss, in El Paso, Texas, where they were quarantined for 14 days, in accordance with federal guidelines, before completing post-mobilization requirements, which included additional medical screening, and returning home to Guam.

The soldiers were aboard a contracted military transport aircraft that landed at Andersen Air Force Base in Yigo, Guam, where they were met by Maj. Gen. Esther J.C. Aguigui, The Adjutant General, Guam National Guard, and the Guard’s command team.

U.S. Air Force public health officials screened the soldiers before they deplaned and boarded buses en route to the Guard’s Readiness Center in Barrigada. The soldiers were screened by Guam National Guard medical personnel once again and had their temperatures taken and Guam Customs and Quarantine officers inspected their bags before they were cleared to leave. Family members waited patiently outside for their soldier to exit their assigned buildings in order to welcome them home.

The soldiers were released and given a stay-at-home as well as a restriction of movement order to comply with current island policies and to help fight the current battle against coronavirus. (PR)