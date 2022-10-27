HANMI donates $10K to NMTech

Share











The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands donated $10,000 to the Northern Marianas Technical Institute, with HANMI officials turning over the check yesterday to NMTech at its facility in Lower Base.

HANMI, represented by Dennis Seo, vice chairman of HANMI and general manager of Pacific Islands Club; Guillaume Delemarle, HANMI board member and general manager of Hyatt Regency Saipan; and Catherine Perry, Marianas Tourism Education Council board member, presented the check to Jodina Attao, chief executive officer of NMTech, and some members of its faculty and staff.

Seo said the money came from the proceeds of the 20th Annual HANMI Golf Tournament last September.

“I know how much this cause means to NMTech. HANMI has been a true supporter for [NMTech] for a long time, and made cash donation in their honor this year again. Everybody understands the importance of this donation to educational Institutions like [NMTech] and how it could support the entire of businesses in the Northern Mariana Islands,” said Seo.

Rather than calling it a donation, he said it is actually HANMI investing in people. “This is because [NMTech] has a variety of vocational programs where our local people can get some educational benefits by taking such programs.”

He said it is not a huge amount but it could help NMTech purchase some educational tools or materials for their programs and students. “Then our local people may obtain special knowledge and skills from [NMTech] that may help them to find jobs in the tourism and hotel industry. Therefore, both HANMI and [NMTech] may benefit from this donation.”

Attao said that NMTech is “very grateful to have HANMI, its board members, Ms. Catherine for coordinating the golf tournament this year. We didn’t expect to be getting the donation until she emailed and we’re grateful because we know that we can take this money and duplicate it. Like you said, it’s an investment and we’re good at duplicating stuff. So, thank you so much.”