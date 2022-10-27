HANMI donates $10K to NMTech

By
|
Posted on Oct 28 2022

Tag:
Share

From left, Catherine Perry, Marianas Tourism Education Council board member; Jodina Attao, chief executive officer of Northern Marianas Technical Institute; Guillaume Delemarle, HANMI board member and general manager of Hyatt Regency Saipan, and Dennis Seo, vice chairman of HANMI and general manager of Pacific Islands Club. (LEIGH GASES)

The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands donated $10,000 to the Northern Marianas Technical Institute, with HANMI officials turning over the check yesterday to NMTech at its facility in Lower Base.

HANMI, represented by Dennis Seo, vice chairman of HANMI and general manager of Pacific Islands Club; Guillaume Delemarle, HANMI board member and general manager of Hyatt Regency Saipan; and Catherine Perry, Marianas Tourism Education Council board member, presented the check to Jodina Attao, chief executive officer of NMTech, and some members of its faculty and staff.

Seo said the money came from the proceeds of the 20th Annual HANMI Golf Tournament last September.

“I know how much this cause means to NMTech. HANMI has been a true supporter for [NMTech] for a long time, and made cash donation in their honor this year again. Everybody understands the importance of this donation to educational Institutions like [NMTech] and how it could support the entire of businesses in the Northern Mariana Islands,” said Seo.

Rather than calling it a donation, he said it is actually HANMI investing in people. “This is because [NMTech] has a variety of vocational programs where our local people can get some educational benefits by taking such programs.”

He said it is not a huge amount but it could help NMTech purchase some educational tools or materials for their programs and students. “Then our local people may obtain special knowledge and skills from [NMTech] that may help them to find jobs in the tourism and hotel industry. Therefore, both HANMI and [NMTech] may benefit from this donation.”

Attao said that NMTech is “very grateful to have HANMI, its board members, Ms. Catherine for coordinating the golf tournament this year. We didn’t expect to be getting the donation until she emailed and we’re grateful because we know that we can take this money and duplicate it. Like you said, it’s an investment and we’re good at duplicating stuff. So, thank you so much.”

Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

HANMI
0

HANMI occupancy at 21% in Sept.

Posted On Oct 14 2022
, By
HANMI
0

HANMI golf tourney sold out

Posted On Sep 12 2022
, By
HANMI
0

Hyundai Kona is hole-in-one for HANMI tourney

Posted On Sep 09 2022
, By
HANMI
0

HANMI occupancy rate at 33% in August 2022

Posted On Sep 08 2022
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Should the CNMI government create a veterinary division with full-time veterinarian services?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

October 2022

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 26, 2022

Posted On Oct 26 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 20, 2022

Posted On Oct 20 2022

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 12, 2022

Posted On Oct 12 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Weather Forecast

October 28, 2022, 6:09 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 5 m/s E
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:12 AM
sunset: 5:50 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune