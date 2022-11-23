Happy Thanksgiving to the people of the Marianas

Share











With the holiday season upon us, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Senate floor leader Vinnie Sablan extend their gratitude and well wishes to the people of the Commonwealth.

“We are thankful for each and every resident of the Marianas for their collective contributions to making it the best place to live and raise a family,” Torres said. “No matter their walk of life, every resident adds value to our community in different ways.”

“Indeed, the community has persevered through hardships beyond our control because of the belief that we are stronger together—and we are,” added Sen. Sablan.

Disasters, natural or otherwise, have impacted the CNMI in recent years, but the Torres-Sablan team is thankful for the dedicated public servants and private citizens who stepped to the front of the line with them through recovery.

“Despite the challenges, it was always heartwarming to stand alongside our frontline heroes, walking the streets, fixing what we could piece by piece. Their commitment to stabilize our islands made it easy to stay motivated and focused,” Torres added.

“No doubt, we are thankful for their many sacrifices, for the untiring dedication to whatever recovery mission we were working through,” Sablan said.

And as the Torres-Sablan team prepares to work even harder toward economic viability and a renewed day-to-day norm, they extend their utmost thankfulness to the electorate of the CNMI.

“We commend you for exercising your precious right to vote and shaping the future of your Commonwealth. The decisions that you make today will guide the trajectory of our successes moving forward,” said Torres.

“For those who voted for Vinnie and me, we thank you, our families thank you. We are grateful for trusting us to lead the CNMI, and we humbly ask for that continued confidence on Friday,” added Torres.

“May the Lord bless each and every one of us through this holiday season and beyond, and may the joy that it brings shower each of you and your families.”

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Senate floor leader Vinnie Sablan are the flag-bearers of the NMI Republican Party in tomorrow’s runoff election.