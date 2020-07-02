Have a staycation treat at Secret Garden Saipan

By
|
Posted on Jul 02 2020
Share

At Secret Garden Saipan, all rooms have an ocean view of Lau Lau Bay, allowing guests to watch the sunrise right from the comfort of their own bed. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTOS)

Imagine soaking in a hot tub or siting on your own private patio with a book or a glass of wine while enjoying the breeze from Lau Lau Bay at the picturesque east coast of Saipan.

These relaxing thoughts will definitely make you declare your own vacation and Secret Garden Saipan located on Millionaire Acres along Railroad Road in Papago will definitely take you there.

Mimi Zhang opened Secret Garden Saipan over a year ago and her aim was to offer a peaceful sanctuary overlooking the ocean. “Secret Garden is a private guest house and as guests approach Secret Garden, we want them to feel you have left all their worries behind and have a relaxing escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life as you gaze down upon the beautiful, untouched expanse of Lau Lau Bay,” she said.

“We are located at what people call the Millionaire Acres in Papago and Secret Garden Saipan lives up to that name because of the magnificent million dollar views from our guest rooms…A true paradise situated above the panoramic blue ocean and this is one of the reasons why we are called Secret Garden,” she added.

Guests can enjoy the private entrance and key to their clean and relaxing rooms.

For local residents, your stay is only $100 for a room with breakfast and only $89 without breakfast. “We have six spacious guest rooms and all rooms have the spectacular ocean view as well as the upstairs communal room and deck. Our amenities include WiFi in all rooms, air-conditioning, towels, hairdryer, and toiletries that includes designer shampoo, conditioner, and soap,” Zhang said.

“Other special features of Secret Garden Saipan are all rooms have a private entrance and key and the high clear glass windows at the bathroom gives you a view of the ocean and makes you hear the ocean waves break on the reef below as you bathe…Guests will find this place an instant vacation without having to leave Saipan,” Zhang added.

Secret Garden Saipan’s other facilities include use of kitchen, barbecue facilities on two separate patios, parking, a beautiful Narra wood pool table at the communal living room, two long outdoor patio decks, use of comfortable hammock overlooking the ocean and 24-hour friendly in-house personal care.

“We aspire for guests to feel relaxed and have that sense of peace after their stay… We are always open. Check-in time is at 3pm and check-out is at 12noon,” Zhang said.

For more information, call (670)588-8520 or visit their Facebook page: Secret Garden Saipan.

Have a relaxing bath after a tiring day overlooking beautiful Lau Lau Bay.

Bea Cabrera
Bea Cabrera, who holds a law degree, also has a bachelor's degree in mass communications. She has been exposed to multiple aspects of mass media, doing sales, marketing, copywriting, and photography.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

June 2020

TAGA Plus

April - June 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 19, 2020

Posted On Jun 19 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - JUNE 18, 2020

Posted On Jun 18 2020

Community Briefs - June 16, 020

Posted On Jun 16 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

Triple J takes part in Int’l Coastal Cleanup

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 3, 2020, 2:40 AM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:51 AM
sunset: 6:52 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune