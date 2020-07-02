Have a staycation treat at Secret Garden Saipan

Share







Imagine soaking in a hot tub or siting on your own private patio with a book or a glass of wine while enjoying the breeze from Lau Lau Bay at the picturesque east coast of Saipan.

These relaxing thoughts will definitely make you declare your own vacation and Secret Garden Saipan located on Millionaire Acres along Railroad Road in Papago will definitely take you there.

Mimi Zhang opened Secret Garden Saipan over a year ago and her aim was to offer a peaceful sanctuary overlooking the ocean. “Secret Garden is a private guest house and as guests approach Secret Garden, we want them to feel you have left all their worries behind and have a relaxing escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life as you gaze down upon the beautiful, untouched expanse of Lau Lau Bay,” she said.

“We are located at what people call the Millionaire Acres in Papago and Secret Garden Saipan lives up to that name because of the magnificent million dollar views from our guest rooms…A true paradise situated above the panoramic blue ocean and this is one of the reasons why we are called Secret Garden,” she added.

For local residents, your stay is only $100 for a room with breakfast and only $89 without breakfast. “We have six spacious guest rooms and all rooms have the spectacular ocean view as well as the upstairs communal room and deck. Our amenities include WiFi in all rooms, air-conditioning, towels, hairdryer, and toiletries that includes designer shampoo, conditioner, and soap,” Zhang said.

“Other special features of Secret Garden Saipan are all rooms have a private entrance and key and the high clear glass windows at the bathroom gives you a view of the ocean and makes you hear the ocean waves break on the reef below as you bathe…Guests will find this place an instant vacation without having to leave Saipan,” Zhang added.

Secret Garden Saipan’s other facilities include use of kitchen, barbecue facilities on two separate patios, parking, a beautiful Narra wood pool table at the communal living room, two long outdoor patio decks, use of comfortable hammock overlooking the ocean and 24-hour friendly in-house personal care.

“We aspire for guests to feel relaxed and have that sense of peace after their stay… We are always open. Check-in time is at 3pm and check-out is at 12noon,” Zhang said.

For more information, call (670)588-8520 or visit their Facebook page: Secret Garden Saipan.