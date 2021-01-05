Hazardous conditions to persist

Share











The National Weather Service expects hazardous weather conditions to persist until tonight and inexperienced mariners are advised to avoid operating vessels in these hazardous conditions.

NWS reports that conditions will be hazardous to small craft with gusty wind making navigation difficult and large waves can capsize small crafts.

Winds have subsided between 10 and 20 knots with occasional gusts to 25 knots still expected and will gradually subside this evening.

NWS strongly advises inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels to avoid navigating in hazardous conditions until the small craft advisory has been lifted.