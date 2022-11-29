High Court affirms award of more attorney fees

By
|
Posted on Nov 30 2022

Tag:
Share

The CNMI Supreme Court has affirmed a ruling of the Superior Court awarding $49,649.55 to a group of Saipan homeowners who brought suit against the builders of the Tottotville housing project in 2006.

In the original lawsuit, the Northern Marianas Housing Corp., along with two separately represented groups of Tottotville residents, claimed that the Tottoville builders—SSFM International, Inc., Telesource CNMI, Inc., and Telebond Insurance Corp.—had been negligent throughout the construction process and were responsible for defective conditions at the development. The case went to arbitration, and the Superior Court awarded nearly $5 million in damages.

This arbitration award also gave “reasonable” attorney fees to the homeowners, but the court did not determine the exact amount of those fees until several months later. Telesource made payments for more than seven years but ceased in February of 2020, claiming it had met its obligations.

The homeowners disagreed, arguing that the amount of interest on the fees should be calculated from the date of the initial arbitration award and that Telesource was liable for an additional $49,649.55. Relying on a very similar 2006 case from the Supreme Court, Northern Marianas Housing Corporation v. Flores, the Superior Court determined that the homeowners were correct and that the additional fees were owed.

The Supreme Court affirmed the ruling, noting that the Flores opinion was rightly decided and should be followed. “We decline to overrule Flores,” wrote the high court, noting that “[u]nder the doctrine of stare decisis, we afford a presumption that previous decisions should be followed.” Awarding interest from the date that a party earns the right to fees, the Supreme Court added, constitutes sound financial practice because interest is not a penalty but rather a time differential adjustment to the value of the fee award.

The full opinion is available at https://cnmilaw.org/spm22.php#gsc.tab=0 (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

High Court again passes on chance to overrule Insular Cases

Posted On Nov 23 2022
, By

High Court reverses order dismissing case

Posted On May 27 2019
, By

High Court vacates DOC officer’s conviction

Posted On May 21 2019
, By

High Court affirms Guiao conviction and sentence

Posted On Dec 20 2016
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Instead of using P.O. boxes, do you support the idea of home delivery of mail in the CNMI?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

August 2022 - October 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

November 2022

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

DFW, USFWS, Pacific Bird Conservation team up to save birds

Posted On May 05 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 29, 2022

Posted On Nov 29 2022
Notices

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2022

Posted On Nov 18 2022
community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 15, 2022

Posted On Nov 15 2022

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

November 30, 2022, 6:09 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:27 AM
sunset: 5:45 PM
© 2022 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2022 Saipan Tribune