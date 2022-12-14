High surf advisory and rip currents seen until Sunday

Share











A high surf advisory is in effect from 6am today, Thursday, to 6pm Sunday for north facing reefs on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

There is also a high risk of rip currents from this morning through Sunday afternoon for north and east facing reefs.

A small craft advisory is in effect from 6am today, Thursday to 6pm Sunday. This means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce wave conditions hazardous to small craft.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, for the high surf advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 10 feet are expected in north facing reefs of the Marianas. For the high rip current risk, dangerous rip currents are expected in the north and east facing reefs of the Marianas.

The high surf advisory is from 6am Thursday to 6pm Sunday. For the high rip current risk, it will last from Thursday morning through Sunday afternoon.

These will create dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.

Th public is encouraged to stay out of the water along north and east facing reef lines. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions. (PR)