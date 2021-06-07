Hofschneider backs decentralizing ARPA projects process

By
|
Posted on Jun 08 2021
Share

Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian), Saipan Mayor David M. Apatang, Commonwealth Utilities Corp. acting executive director William Gilmore, and Rep. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan) praised the administration’s presentation of details of how the CNMI government plans to spend over $512 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

In an interview shortly after Finance Secretary David DLG Atalig completed his ARPA presentation Friday at the Hibiscus Hall of the Crowne Plaza, Hofschneider said it was a very good presentation—generally speaking—and that he certainly appreciates it.

Hofschneider said he wants to ask Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and his team to consider decentralizing a lot of the processes in executing the projects and programs using ARPA money.

For example, he said, Rota and Tinian mayors should be given the authority to create their own processing or team so anything that’s allocated to them for projects, they ‘ll work on them with all the regulations and procurements, the request for proposals, and other processes.

“Because it’s time-sensitive, we need to devise, we need to decentralize,” he said.

With the availability of the ARPA money, Hofschneider said, the challenge right now is the structure to carry out or execute all these projects, from groundbreaking to ribbon-cutting, especially infrastructure.

He noted the time sensitivity of all the funds.

“We need to hear the structural side of this. How are they going to flush this down?” he asked.

Apatang said it was a good presentation and that he’s glad that Torres did that so now everything is clear with ARPA.

Before the presentation, Apatang said, a lot of people were wondering what’s going to happen and where the government is spending all the ARPA money. “So now that it’s [spending plan] out, it’s clear. We know where all the money is going. So I’m very happy and now I can do what I need to do. I got a lot of things to do in the island of Saipan,” he said.

On the state level, the CNMI will be appropriated $467,245,670; on the municipality levels, Saipan will get $22,803,551; Tinian, $11,334,010; Rota, $8,649,665; and the Northern Islands, $2,043,269.

Apatang said with the ARPA money, he will build what the people of Saipan have been dreaming about—its own Saipan Mayor’s Office building. “That’s my priority—build the mayor’s office so we can have a permanent building,” he said.

Apatang said every Saipan mayor that comes in has to find a new location for the office.

Gilmore said CUC is grateful for the opportunity to use ARPA funds for the benefit of the community.

“Every dollar is [going to] help us…improve not only the water system but everything,” Gilmore said.

He said they are going to work with appropriate agencies to make wise use of the funding.

Gilmore said he believes CUC will get at least $60 million to $70 million.

Demapan said he is just grateful learning about the spending plan. “It’s a very exciting time,” Demapan said.

The lawmaker said the CNMI has never had this opportunity to spend half a billion dollars to help the Commonwealth recover from a disaster or, in this case, the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So I’m grateful and, at the same time, hopeful after today’s presentation. I really believe now that there’s hope for our future,” he said.

Demapan said he just would like to make sure that all work together to ensure that this ARPA money is spent in accordance with the guidelines, but most of all, to be spent in the two-year timeline. “If we don’t do that, then we lose out on a very big opportunity. So I will definitely be there to support this initiative, and make sure that we do what we can to improve the lives of every person in the Northern Marianas,” he said.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

June 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Olopai

Master navigator Lino Olopai and the tale of the tagafi

Posted On Jun 03 2021

Build your own rain garden

Posted On May 27 2021

The buzz about bees in the CNMI

Posted On May 20 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 7, 2021

Posted On Jun 07 2021

Community Briefs - June 4, 2021

Posted On Jun 04 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - June 1, 2021

Posted On Jun 01 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

June 8, 2021, 2:12 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 4 m/s WSW
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:46 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune