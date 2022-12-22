Holiday hours at Koblerville Community Center
The Koblerville COVID-19 Community Center will have the following holiday hours:
-Dec. 25, 2022: Testing–Closed (Christmas Day)
Office Hours – Closed (Christmas Day)
-Dec. 26, 2022: Testing – 8am to 11am (In observance of Christmas Day)
Office Hours – 8am to 12pm (In observance of Christmas Day)
-Jan. 1, 2023: Testing – Closed (New Year’s Day)
Office Hours – Closed (New Year’s Day)
-Jan. 2, 2023: Testing – 8am to 11am (In observance of New Year’s Day)
Office Hours – 8am to 12pm (In observance of New Year’s Day)
The Travel Test team can be reached at (670) 785-9966 or (670) 287-7570. (PR)