HOLIDAY HOURS – December 19, 2022

NMC campuses closed from Dec. 19, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023

Northern Marianas College campuses on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota will be closed from Dec. 19, 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.

While offices are closed during this time, ongoing students can continue to register for classes by accessing their ProaPortal accounts and new students can register for classes if they have contacted their adviser for academic advising. Students will also be able to make changes to their schedule during “add and drop” week on Jan. 17 – 21, 2023, but course selection may be limited during this period.

More information about NMC’s spring 2023 Semester can be found on www.marianas.edu.

For urgent matters, community members are asked to email nmc@marianas.edu.

For campus emergencies, contact NMC security at 237-6800. (NMC)

AMP Visitor Center hours for Dec. 19-31

The American Memorial Park will temporarily adjust the days of operation at the Visitor Center from Dec. 19 to Dec. 31. The temporary schedule will be as follows:

– OPEN: Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday/Friday 9am-4pm

– CLOSED: Sunday/Monday/Saturday

We will return to our regular schedule the first week of January 2023. The Visitor Center schedule, beginning Jan. 1, 2023, will be:

– OPEN: Tuesday/Friday/Saturday 9am-4pm

– CLOSED: Sunday/Monday/Wednesday/Thursday