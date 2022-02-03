‘Hollywood’ sweeps Big Boy ATV Class

Share











It was definitely “Groundhog Day” for Christian “Hollywood” Camacho after continuing his dominance in the Big Boy ATV Class of the 2022 Monster Energy Point Series Race last Sunday at the Cowtown Race Track.

The 37-year-old IT&E employee, who won all six rounds last year with five via sweeps, topped the division anew by scoring a perfect 50 points.

“It feels good to start off strong in the season in points. I never know if I’ll have a mechanical issue during a race throughout the season. So, starting off strong is always a good thing,” said Camacho, who again took the refurbished course with his trusty 2019 Yamaha YFZ450R.

And speaking of the new course, Camacho said he digs the new jumps and the variation in the layout of the Cowtown Race Track.

“The new layout was good. Not too extreme, but extreme enough with safety for the other riders in mind. I’ll need to practice and get in shape to gain back my stamina and continue winning motocross races though,” he said.

Rex Susulin finished second to Camacho in the Big Boy ATV with 42 points followed by Henry Camacho Sr., also with 42 points.

In the Mini ATV, Theresa Borja took pole position after sweeping the heats for 50 points. Kassidy Camacho and Franchesca Yumul came in second and third with 42 points apiece. Kimason Cabrera and Keoni Rosario placed fourth and fifth with 36 points and 32 points, respectively.

Keoni Rosario came through in the Peewee ATV after finishing first with a perfect 50 points. Rosario was joined in the Top 3 by Rockson Cabrera and Brooklynn Susulin with 44 points and 40 points, respectively. Angel Ray Camacho (36 points) and Nakoa Torres (32 points) finished fourth and fifth.

In the newly added Intermediate Class, Corry Pangelinan took the checkered flag with 50 points. Tristan Sablan was second with 42 points, while Henry Camacho Jr. was third, also with 42 points. Melvin Cepeda (36 points), Byron Castro (32 points), David Camacho (28 points), A.J. Llagas (15 points), Joel Camacho (14 points), and Bruce Camacho (12 points) also competed in the division.