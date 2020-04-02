Holy Week guidelines

Share







The Diocese of Chalan Kanoa has issued the following updated directives for implementation across all parishes in Saipan, Tinian and Rota this Holy Week (April 5 – 12, 2020):

• No public Mass until further notice

• All churches will be temporarily closed to the public until further notice.

• Everyone is invited to participate in the online Mass via

• Facebook @dioceseofchalankanoa

• Daily: 7am/5pm

• Sunday: 7am/ 9am/11am/5pm

• Cable TV Channel 6

• Daily: 7am/5pm

• Sunday: 7am/ 9am/11am/5pm

• Radio on 1440amand 92.1 FM

• Daily: 7am/10am/5pm

• A 24-HOUR HELPLINE is now available

• 284-4325 (284-HEAL)

The Clergy of the Diocese of Chalan Kanoa are available to provide Spiritual Support and/or answer questions about Anointing of the Sick, Last Rites, Confession, Mass schedules, Mass intentions, prayer requests, spiritual direction and other spiritual needs.

• Everyone is highly encouraged to strictly practice Social Distancing.

The following will be observed during the Holy Week:

• Palm Sunday (April 5)

No public blessing of palms. A separate time will be designated later in the year for actual blessing of palms in parishes.

Mass will be celebrated without congregation. Parishioners are invited to participate via Facebook, cable TV and/or radio. Live streaming will follow the updated Sunday schedule (see above).

• Chrism Mass (April 8)

This celebration is postponed to a later date.

• Holy Thursday (April 9)

Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be celebrated without congregation. Parishioners are invited to participate via Facebook, cable TV and/or radio. Live streaming begins at 5pm

Following the decree from Congregation on Divine Worship and Discipline of Sacraments, parishioners are reminded of the following:

• No washing of the feet

• No transfer of the Blessed Sacrament to the Altar of Repose

• No vigil and “Visita Iglesia”

• Good Friday (April 10)

Schedule of worship services without congregation will be as follows:

• Stations of the Cross at 8am

• Divine Mercy at 12pm

• Seven Last Words at 1pm

Parishioners are invited to participate via Facebook, cable TV and/or radio. Live streaming of all services will be as indicated.

Commemoration of the Lord’s Passion, Veneration of the Cross, and Communion Service will be done without congregation.

Parishioners are invited to participate via Facebook, cable TV and/or radio. Live streaming begins at 3pm

Following the decree from Congregation on Divine Worship and Discipline of Sacraments, parishioners are reminded of the following:

• No annual trek to Mt. Tapochao and similar activities in Rota and Tinian

• No islandwide processions on all three islands

• No veneration of the “Santo Entiero”

•

• Easter Vigil (April 11)

Vigil will be celebrated without congregation.

Parishioners are invited to participate via Facebook, cable TV and/or radio. Live streaming begins at 7pm

• Easter Sunday (April 12)

Holy Eucharist will be celebrated without congregation.

Parishioners are invited to participate via Facebook, cable TV and/or radio. Live streaming will follow the updated Sunday schedule (see above).

In all celebrations the parishioners are reminded of the following:

• Observe customary ways of disposing oneself when participating at Live broadcasts of Mass and other worship services as if one is attending physically at the church

• Pray and reflect in silence

• Sacrament of Reconciliation is highly encouraged. Contact the 24-hour helpline or your respective pastors to schedule a specific date and time.