Hopwood cruises to easy title win

By
|
Posted on Oct 12 2021
Share

Hopwood Middle School’s Sernante Jimenez kicks the ball in front of two Saipan Community School defenders during their semis game in the boys division of the 2021-2022 NMIFA Interscholastic Soccer League last week at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville. (Contributed Photo)

Hopwood Middle School topped the boys division of the 2021-2022 NMIFA Interscholastic Soccer League after dominating Saipan International School in the finals, 7-0, last Friday at the NMI Soccer Training Center in Koblerville.

Mark Costales and Tyler Omelau led Hopwood’s easy title victory after scoring two goals apiece, while Paul Lizama and Izeah Jolo chipped in one apiece.

Costales handed Hopwood its first goal early when he converted his shot in the sixth minute. Hopwood went on to stretch the advantage to 4-0 at halftime break as SIS continued to fire blanks. Costales got his second goal in the 20th, while Omar and Lizama delivered in the 16th and 19th minute to boost Hopwood’s title bid.

At the resumption of the game, Hopwood was still on target, while SIS failed to get out of slump to settle for the runner-up honors. Jolo made it a 5-0 lead for Hopwood in the 35th minute, while Omelau closed out for the Hilitais in the 41st.

The shutout win over SIS completed Hopwood’s perfect season. The Hilitais swept their three matches in pool play, beating SIS, Tanapag Middle School, and Mt. Carmel School in Group A. With the unbeaten record in the preliminaries, Hopwood was pitted against Saipan Community School in the semis and won convincingly, 8-0, to notch the semis berth at the top half of the draw.

At the bottom half, the No. 2 seed SIS stunned Group B top-ranked Francisco M. Sablan Middle School in the semis after escaping with a 1-0 win in the penalty shootout to reach the finals. FMS went on to finish third in the competition, as it prevailed over SCS in the consolation match (7-1) that was also played last Friday.

Jerome Mettao drained four goals for FMS, while Jose Maratita contributed two, and Christian Lucero added one.

Meanwhile, Hopwood’s Mark Costales received the Golden Boot award in the competition after collecting 12 goals this season. He scored in all of Hopwood’s five games, logging three apiece in their 8-1 pool play win over Mt. Carmel School and in their semis victory against SCS. Costales is the only player in the league to tally goals in double figures, as the second best scorer in the league—his teammate Lizama—registered only eight goals. Mettao, Jolo, and Omelau are tied for third with seven goals apiece.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you support having a universal garbage collection system in the CNMI?
354 votes
VoteResults

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

‘Consultation does not equal consent’

Posted On Oct 07 2021

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 11, 2021

Posted On Oct 11 2021
LOCAL-NEWS_4

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 7, 2021

Posted On Oct 07 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - October 5, 2021

Posted On Oct 05 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

October 12, 2021, 10:07 PM
Clear
Clear
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 5:59 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune