Hotel Nikko Guam sets brand refresh with ‘Effortless Eden’

TUMON, Guam—Hotel Nikko Guam, a Premier Hotel Group property and a member of Ken Corp. Group, is kicking off plans for a brand refresh as it celebrates more than 30 years of serving Guam and as the hotel prepares for the full return of visitors in the coming months. The enhancements are slated for completion in stages through the new year.

The hotel’s leadership team spent much of the pandemic conceptualizing how Hotel Nikko Guam’s overall experience can better serve its customers.

Yusuke “William” Shinozaki, acting general manager of Hotel Nikko Guam, said, “With more than three decades of operating [in] Guam, we have developed a unique following. As we emerge from the pandemic, we need to adapt to the current market and stay relevant for our local guests and source market visitors.”

“Our parent company, PHR Ken Corp., with six hotel properties [in] Guam along with a golf course and spa, is committed to improving the overall Guam product and appeal to the ever-changing consumer landscape,” he said. “Hotel Nikko Guam wants to become a place where visitors feel at home away from home, where they can come back to regularly to enjoy excellent service, delicious cuisine, and comfortable and quality accommodations. Our brand refresh focuses on catering to the guests’ need to feel at ease, escape from their everyday lives, and feel sure of the value and safety that we provide.”

Hotel Nikko Guam has committed efforts to make improvements from the inside out. Its leadership team was tasked with translating the hotel’s news brand refresh guidelines into tangible experiences for guests.

Hotel Nikko Guam’s refreshed branding will position the property as an “Effortless Eden,” where service and quality will be enhanced with the hotel’s key values—Ease, Escape, and Ensure.

The hotel also announced the launch of its new brand refresh video, called Effortless Eden, which features the hotel’s 30-year legacy and nature scenes of Guam, and lays the path to the future. The video is posted on Hotel Nikko Guam’s Instagram and Facebook (@hotelnikkoguam).

The refreshed brand experience will be crafted to create a nesting utopia, a home away from home for guests. The Hotel Nikko Guam will be offering service enhancements throughout the hotel, and the changes will be felt over time and implemented by the new year. Some of these enhancements include a contactless check-in experience, where guests are tended to on a personalized level. Guests will be able to make reservations for dining through the hotel’s app.

Once implemented, the updated brand experience will be felt from arrival at the hotel and the comfort in the guestrooms to the exceptional dining experiences. Hotel Nikko Guam looks to provide moments that make guests feel like being in an Effortless Eden on the beautiful island of Guam.

Experiences in Nature

Hotel Nikko Guam is situated on the north end of Tumon Bay and provides a semi-private experience in nature. Hotel guests enjoy the beachfront pool, waterpark, nature trail, and beachfront access to a pristine and tranquil cove. The hotel will highlight these experiences in nature for guests in the source markets as a tropical getaway from the bustle of a busy life. The hotel will position the island as a relaxing experience with a cosmopolitan lifestyle within steps of the hotel.

Shinozaki added, “Some of the refreshed enhancements will extend beyond our branding materials. They’ll include the warmth of our hospitality, attentive and personalized service, and the feeling of ease on our property. Guam is a tropical paradise, and we want our guests to experience all that the property and island offer in a safe environment.”

Other enhanced plans include an updated website, mobile app, and service enhancements throughout the property. Special promotions will be announced and shared soon.



A Guam Safe Certified property

Hotel Nikko Guam is a Guam Safe Certified property and places the health and safety of customers as its top priority. The hotel’s team has implemented meticulous steps to sanitize the property and implement a safety system that has become a natural part of its service standards.

“We have also committed to a high safety standard for our guests. We must contribute to elevating Guam’s overall reputation as a safe destination. We believe that this will support a successful reopening of Guam’s tourism economy, so we can get our team back to work,” he noted. “We thank our team for joining us as we continue our journey in providing unforgettable experiences for our customers who have supported us throughout our 30 years on Guam. Making these updates will provide a new Guam experience for our guests who will be returning soon.” (PR)