House JGO hears bill that seeks to rename SVES after its ex-principal

The House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee held a public hearing last week on a bill that will rename the San Vicente Elementary School after its former principal and former lawmaker Moses Tydingco Fejeran.

JGO also took up at the same public hearing at San Vicente Elementary School’s cafeteria a bill that will rename the Youth Center within the Commissioner Joaquin S. Tudela Community Park in San Vicente as the Prudencio Cabrera Youth Center.

Rep. Roy A. Ada (R-Saipan), who introduced House Bill 22-59, said Fejeran’s public service has benefitted the entire Commonwealth, especially the residents of San Vicente.

Fejeran was elected San Vicente commissioner for five consecutive years beginning in 1965. He served as the principal of SVES where he “developed a reputation of high integrity, strength of character, resilience and dedication in educating the children and helped SVES become a strong educational system.”

Fejeran was elected in 1988 to represent San Vicente residents and the entire Precinct 1 in the House of Representatives.

Ada said it is fitting and appropriate to rename SVES as “Moses Tydingco Fejeran Elementary School” in honor of his “devotion, dedication, and commitment to the people and San Vicente Village community.”

Under House Bill 22-59, the Public School System shall install the new sign bearing the new name at the main entrance of the campus.

With respect to House Bill 22-60 also authored by Ada, the legislation speaks about Prudencio Cabrera, who once served as village commissioner for San Vicente.

In the past, Ada said, Cabrera’s memory was memorialized by having a structure named in his honor—a structure within the current Commissioner Joaquin S. Tudela Community Park in San Vicente

Ada said that renaming the Youth Center within the community park as the Prudencio Cabrera Youth Center means Cabrera’s legacy will continue to be honored and he will be remembered for all his contributions to San Vicente and remind current and future generations of him.

JGO chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) said she put four bills on the agenda to receive the public’s input and recommendations.

She said they collect all comments and use them for their debate and deliberations when they have a committee meeting to entertain the bills.

Also in the agenda were House Bill 22-65 that will rename the Commonwealth Health Center as Dr. Carlos S. Camacho Commonwealth Health Center. Rep. Vicente C. Camacho (D-Saipan) is the author of the bill.

The other bill on the agenda was House Legislative Initiative 22-001 that seeks to authorize the election of a commissioner for the Department of Public Safety. Rep. Edwin K. Propst (D-Saipan) is the author of the initiative.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
