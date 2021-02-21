House minority bloc offers 20 bills

Share











The House of Representatives minority bloc introduced 20 bills, while the majority bloc filed three bills during the second day of the House’s first regular session at the House chamber Friday afternoon.

At the session, House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) assigned the bills to committees. Lawmakers also discussed rules and procedures for the House that was left on calendar.

In an interview after the session, minority bloc spokesperson Rep. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan) said he is pleased to report that of 23 bills introduced, 20 came from their bloc.

“I think that’s a demonstration of our commitment to the community,” Demapan said.

He said these 20 bills comes amid their three village restoration projects that had just been completed. “I think it really speaks volume of the minority bloc’s continued commitment to the community,” Demapan said.

Demapan himself introduced two bills, Rep. Joseph Lee Pan T. Guerrero (R-Saipan) eight, Rep. Joseph A. Flores (Ind-Saipan) two, Rep. John Paul P. Sablan (R-Saipan) two, Rep. Ivan A. Blanco (R-Saipan) five, and Blas Jonathan T. Attao (R-Saipan) one. Most of these are bills that had been introduced in the previous Legislature that did not make it into law.

From the majority bloc, Reps. Christina Marie E. Sablan (D-Saipan), Donald M. Manglona (Ind-Rota), and Richard T. Lizama (D-Saipan) each filed one bill.

With respect to local bills, Manglona filed two, while Blanco introduced one.

Blanco and floor leader Rep. Ralph N. Yumul (R-Saipan) each filed one House resolution.

The minority bloc, with the assistance of the Tan Siu Lin Foundation and other partners, has just restored the Dandan Children’s Park, San Antonio basketball court, and the Capital Hill baseball field and basketball court.

This week, Demapan said, they will be moving into Navy Hill to restore the basketball court there.

“We’re trying to cover all the precincts, every rotation. So now we are heading into our fourth project. So far so good. We have been receiving very good community response and just seeing all the young kids come to the court when the projects are completed to play the sports is a good thing,” Demapan said.

Reps. Christina Sablan and John Paul Sablan, also with the help of the Tan Siu Lin Foundation and other partners, also recently completed restoring the Susupe basketball court.